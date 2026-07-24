Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 in for evaluation

We’ve got a comprehensive hands-on with the brand-new Galaxy Z Fold8, in addition to a comprehensive take a look at how it compares to the Z Fold8 Ultra for various content types, now it’s time to unpack the phone as it joins our evaluation line.

It can be found in Graphite, Cream, and Lavender. Samsung.com provides a special 4th color, Pistachio. Rates begin with EUR1,999/ ₤ 1,699 for the 12/256GB design. You get a USB-C cable television in package.

In the hand, the Galaxy Z Fold8 is something of a novelty. We’ve ended up being familiar with high and narrow foldables, and this one is the precise reverse. The impression of a lot of our editors here at HQ was favorable. Perhaps it’s the truth that a number of us carry a huge Ultra cameraphone around day-to-day, possibly it’s the Fold8’s weak 201g weight, however we like the phone in our hands.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 is rather compact

It definitely feels more intriguing than the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, however that’s typical; it’s a brand-new design of gadget, whereas the Fold8 Ultra is a little improvement of the Z Fold7 from in 2015.

< img alt ="Next to the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, the Fold8 is squatter and wider" width="326" height ="217" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-zfold8-ifr/-326/gsmarena_004.jpg">



Beside the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, the Fold8 is squatter and broader

Something that makes the squat and little Galaxy Z Fold8 intriguing is the truth that it does not seem like it offers you any less screen to deal with. It’s a compact phone when closed however feels simply as flexible when you desire a larger canvas for your material when open.

< img width ="1200" height="799" src="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-zfold8-ifr/-1200w5/gsmarena_006.jpg" alt="Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 in for review">

We currently did the mathematics of simply just how much screen estate you get when seeing various material on each screen here, however we’ve got a couple of examples to reveal you.

The Galaxy Z Fold8 reveals a smaller sized site view, however really beats the bigger Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra when seeing a basic 16:9 element video. The smaller sized collapsible is likewise naturally much better at seeing back your mobile phone pictures, as those are 4:3, the exact same element as its inner screen.

< img alt ="Which folding phone has a better aspect ratio?" width ="326" height ="217" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/samsung-galaxy-zfold8-ifr/-326/gsmarena_007.jpg">



Which folding phone has a much better element ratio?

You’re getting the most out of a 16:9 video from the Fold8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8

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