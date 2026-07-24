Samsung is providing the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 5 years of updates

The other day throughout its huge Unpacked occasion in London, Samsung revealed the Galaxy Watch9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra2. Both of these are going to get 5 significant OS upgrades in addition to 5 years of security updates, the business has actually now verified.

Samsung Galaxy Watch9

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Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra2

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They are going to be launched on August 7 running Wear OS 7 and Samsung’s own One UI 9 Watch on top. Older Samsung Galaxy Watches were guaranteed 4 significant OS upgrades and 4 years of security updates, and the business hasn’t upgraded that guarantee. If you desire the optimum quantity of assistance for your Galaxy Watch, you require to purchase one of the most recent designs.

< img width ="1200" height ="799" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/galaxy-watch-ultra-2-galaxy-watch9-software-support/inline/-1200w5/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Samsung is giving the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and Galaxy Watch9 five years of updates">

The Galaxy Watch Ultra2 has a 1.52-inch Super AMOLED show with 498×498 resolution, 5,000-nit peak brightness, and a sapphire crystal on top. It’s powered by the Snapdragon Wear Elite SoC, coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The watch includes a titanium frame, and it’s accredited for IP68 and IP69K dust and water resistance, it’s MIL-STD-810H certified, and is ranked for diving approximately 40m. It has an 800 mAh battery which charges wirelessly at 10W.

The Galaxy Watch9 is available in 2 sizes, 40mm and 44mm. It’s powered by the very same chipset as the Galaxy Watch Ultra2 and has the exact same quantity of RAM, however it has 32GB of storage. The smaller sized design boasts a 1.34-inch Super AMOLED screen with 438×438 resolution and a 390 mAh battery, while the bigger one has a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED screen with 480×480 resolution and a 445 mAh battery. Both display screens have 3,000-nit peak brightness and both batteries charge wirelessly at 10W.

If you wish to find out more about Samsung’s newest smartwatches, take a look at our hands-on evaluation.

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