iPhone Ultra is now reported to be postponed, once again

In the current episode of ‘will it, will not it?’, a brand-new report declares the iPhone Ultra might be postponed. This follows some current reports stating it was in fact not postponed, which followed a couple of earlier reports that stated it was. At this moment, we can’t make sure in any case.

Still, the majority of the most recent reports have at least concurred that the iPhone Ultra will be revealed as set up in September together with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. Now the concern is simply whether it will be offered in shops at the very same time as those 2 gadgets or not.

< img width ="1200" height ="700" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/iphone-ultra-delayed-again/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="iPhone Ultra is now rumored to be delayed, again">

Today’s report declares Foxconn, Apple’s selected production partner for the iPhone Ultra, has actually experienced some problems and is making some last changes to the production procedure. The issues belong to the hinge and the resilience of the folding screen. It’s uncertain how long it will take for the production problems to be arranged.

Up until we hear more definitively, from lots of other sources, that the iPhone Ultra has actually been plainly postponed, we ‘d recommend you not to panic, and keep conserving up to make sure you reach the gadget’s extremely high rate tag by the time pre-orders open.

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