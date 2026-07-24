‘Bail by HCs should not be challenged in SC’: CJI-led bench turns down appeal by Chhattisgarh federal government

SC stated that as soon as a high court grants bail to an implicated, it needs to be dealt with as last

NEW DELHI: In an essential exposition on the working of criminal justice procedure without watering down the primacy of specific liberty, the Supreme Court on Wednesday stated that when a high court grants bail to an implicated, it needs to be dealt with as last and SC should not amuse appeals versus the order by the state, reports DhananjayMahapatra.A bench of CJI Surya Kant, and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana made the declaration as they got rid of Chhattisgarh govt’s appeal versus grant of bail to Chaitanya Baghel, boy of ex-CM Bhupesh Baghel, regardless of having major appointments about HC’s order, and stated judicial system should return to the pattern throughout 1980s, when then CJI P N Bhagwati had actually stated HC’s orders giving bail needs to be last.

CJI Surya Kant stated HCs appear to have actually ended up being really conservative in giving bail and compose 40-50 pages while giving or turning down bail without understanding the effect of long conversations on benefits of the case in a reasonable and objective trial.

The bail orders ought to not go beyond 3 to 4 pages.Justice Bagchi recommended that interest SC in matters of bail ought to be made in cases where it has actually been rejected. “Cases where liberty is deprived stand on a completely different footing in SC which is the enforcer of fundamental rights. When it is cancellation of bail, that is diminution of liberty, we must weigh it against victim’s rights and the societal interest.

These are the guiding principles.”The bench stated the states’ fondness for difficult bails approved by HCs in the last twenty years is the single biggest factor for the blossoming of appeals in SC. “Every day each bench of SC deals with at least ten such petitions. This is the concern of the court,” he stated.“Why we are concerned -if a prosecutor and investigator rests so much on interlocutory relief, the ultimate effort for securing conviction is lessened…

by seeking cancellation of bail you (state) can ensure that an undertrial prisoner continues to be incarcerated while absolving yourself of the higher responsibility of ensuring fair and just trial to secure conviction, which the victims of crime desire,” the bench stated.“In most cases there is no honourable acquittal. The accused is not convicted because the investigator slips and the prosecution fails to present evidence properly.

This is where the state must fasten accountability and not seek cancellation of bail. We are making these observations out of serious concern,” it even more stated.Justice Bagchi stated, “The HCs are passing 50-page bail orders in UAPA cases, 40-page orders in PMLA cases. Why? Do the judges understand the consequences of such lengthy bail orders?” When Kapil Sibal tried to argue in favour of maintaining Baghel’s bail, the bench stated, “Please do not bring up the facts of your case.

There are some very serious reservations about your case.”The bench stated even in MISA (Maintenance of Internal Security Act implemented throughout the Emergency) detentions, HCs utilized to launch detenues by passing one-page orders – “we are not satisfied with grounds of arrest, as communicated, and hence detention order is set aside”Justice Bagchi stated CJI Kant-authored judgment in K A Najeeb case in 2021 had actually set standards for grant of bail and cleared doubts in minds of HC judges who were discovering it challenging to strike a balance in between liberty and continued detention.

In Najeeb judgment, SC had actually stated courts can give bail to the implicated on the ground of long imprisonment even in UAPA cases.Lawyer basic Tushar Mehta had actually argued Baghel’s case was no normal one. “This case involves a peculiarity. A large number of WhatsApp texts… were exchanged between two constitutional authorities – the judge and then Chhattisgarh advocate general.”