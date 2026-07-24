Since July, 11.4% of 7.99 lakh Waqf declares declined after submitting on main website

< img src ="https://static.toiimg.com/thumb/msid-132567926,imgsize-727125,width-400,height-225,resizemode-4/waqf-board.jpg" alt="As of July, 11.4% of 7.99 lakh Waqf claims rejected after uploading on central portal" title="As many as 91,623 number of waqf properties are pending at various stages of uploading" decoding ="async" fetchpriority="high">

As numerous as 91,623 variety of waqf residential or commercial properties are pending at different phases of submitting

NEW DELHI: Minority affairs minister Kiren Rijiju notified Parliament on Wednesday that the information as on July 17 programs of the over 7.99 lakh waqf residential or commercial properties that have actually been started for submitting on the UMEED Central Portal– 2025 because it was released in June in 2015, around 6.17 lakh waqf residential or commercial properties have actually been verified and authorized and 91,253 homes (11.4% out of 7.99 lakh) have actually been turned down throughout confirmation.As lots of as 91,623 variety of waqf residential or commercial properties are pending at numerous phases of submitting.The minister shared this information in Lok Sabha in action to a concern asked by MP Sajda Ahmed who looked for to understand from the minister whether the registration of Waqf homes on the UMEED website has actually been finished throughout the nation and information connected to the status of residential or commercial properties authorized and turned down.

In his reply the minister shared that based on the Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 likewise called the UMEED Act, every waqf signed up that existed prior to the start of the Act, was anticipated to submit the information of the waqf and the home devoted to the waqf on the website and database, within a duration of 6 months, with an arrangement for additional extension of as much as 6 months by the Waqf Tribunal on adequate cause being revealed by the mutawalli.“The UMEED Central Portal-2025 is a statutory portal developed in accordance with Section 3(ka) the UMEED Act, 1995, for uploading and managing the entire lifecycle of waqf properties including registration, verification, survey by the Collector, mutation, annual account audit etc. As the statutory remedy available under the Act, further extensions were granted to the State/UT Waqf Boards by the concerned Waqf tribunals/courts after expiry of initial six months,” the minister mentioned.

He included that appropriately the ministry has actually helped with by resuming the UMEED Central Portal-2025 for those State/UT Waqf Boards who have actually been given even more extension by the Waqf tribunals or Courts for the function of submitting information of existing waqf and residential or commercial properties devoted to waqf.