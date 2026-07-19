Jasprit Bumrah misses India vs England 3rd ODI

IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: India suffered a major blow ahead of the series-deciding third ODI against England as pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out with a left knee injury. The BCCI said Bumrah sustained an impact injury while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff and was unavailable for selection due to reactive swelling in his left knee, with India set to bowl first against Harry Brook-led England.

Jasprit Bumrah is said to miss the series-deciding 3rd ODI between India and England due to a knee injury as India gears up to bowl against Harry Brook and squad.

The ace pacer had an impact injury on his left knee while fielding in the second ODI in Cardiff, BCCI said, adding that Bumrah was not available for selection for the third ODI due to reactive swelling in his left knee.

The Playing 11 for India vs England 3rd ODI includes:

Shubman Gill

Rohit Sharma

Virat Kohli

Ishan Kishan

Shreyas lyer

KL Rahul

Axar Patel

Gurnoor Brar

Prince Yadav

Arshdeep Singh

Prasidh Krishna

Also read: India vs England Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs ENG 3rd ODI, full match details, squads, timings and series-decider clash at Lord’s

England skipper Harry Brook won the toss and elected to bat against India in the series-deciding third ODI at Lord’s on Sunday. The India vs England series scoreline is currently tied at 1-1.

Ahead of the match, Indian captain Shubhman Gill said, “Unfortunately, Boom misses out due to a knee injury. KL, Prince, and Arshdeep come into the side as we were looking to play four seamers. In the last game, we were in a great position but lost too many wickets, so the focus now is on maintaining partnerships and executing better.”

Meanwhile, England captain Harry Brook said that the surface looks good and “we’ll back ourselves to put runs on the board.”

“Josh Tongue comes back into the side, which strengthens our attack. The way Rooty batted in the last game sets a great template for us, and hopefully we can assess the conditions quickly and build on that,” he added.

IND vs ENG: Check England’s Playing 11: