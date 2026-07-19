Goa BJP MLA Jennifer Monserrate dies

Panaji: Goa BJP MLA and previous state cabinet minister Jennifer Monserrate died in a healthcare facility here on Sunday after an extended health problem, sources stated.

She was 56.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant revealed sorrow at the death of his celebration coworker, who represented the Taleigao assembly constituency in North Goa district.

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The departed MLA’s spouse, Atanasio Monserrate, is presently a minister in the Sawant cabinet, and her boy, Rohit Monserrate, is the mayor of the Corporation of City of Panaji.

Jennifer Monserrate was a three-term MLA representing the Taleigao constituency because 2012. In July 2019, she was selected as a cabinet minister and held charge of the income, Information Technology along with labour and work departments.

She was amongst 10 Congress MLAs who switched to the BJP in 2019. She objected to the 2022 Goa election on a BJP ticket.

“Deeply pained by the sad demise of Smt Jennifer Monserrate ji, MLA of Taleigao and former cabinet minister,” CM Sawant stated in a post on X.

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As the very first female MLA of Taleigao and a three-term lawmaker, she served the individuals of her constituency and Goa with devotion and empathy, he stated.

“My heartfelt condolences to the family, and her countless well-wishers in this hour of grief. May her soul rest in eternal peace,” Sawant included.

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