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AR Rahman praises nephew GV Prakash Kumar on National Award win: ‘A happy minute for our household’

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Leslie Atkins
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GV Prakash Kumar (L) and AR Rahman (R)

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19 Jul 2026, 7:47 am

AR Rahman required to social networks to communicate his gratitude for his nephew, music author GV Prakash Kumar, for the latter’s win at the 72nd National Film Awards. GV Prakash got his 3rd National Award, with the most recent remaining in the classification of Best Music Direction (Background Score) for his deal with Amaran (2024 ).

“Congratulations, GV Prakash on your 3rd National Award. A proud moment for our family as we celebrate our 10th National Award together. Your passion, sincerity, and dedication to music continue to inspire. Wishing you many more milestones ahead. God bless,” composed AR Rahman, who ended his note with his hallmark salutation, “EPI (Ella Pugazhum Iraivanukke which translates to, “All Glory to God”).

GV Prakash responded to AR Rahman’s note by composing, “Love you sir.” The author got his very first win in the very same classification for Soorarai Pottru (2021 ). He won the very best Music Direction (Songs) for his operate in Vaathi (2023 ).

AR Rahman has actually won the awards for his work in his launching Roja (1992 ), and even more in Minsara Kanavu (1996 ), Lagaan (2001 ), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002 ), Kattru Veliyidai (2017 ), Mother (2017 ), and Ponniyin Selvan: 1 (2022 ).

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