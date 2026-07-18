Lorde Slams Spotify Over Sloppy AI-Generated Song Descriptions

The Grammy-winning artist knocked the streaming leviathan over its “About the Song” function and implicated it of sharing incorrect details

Spotify has actually wielded expert system to curate your best playlist, individualize your music suggestions, and function play as an AI DJ that speaks to you about your music tastes. Now, the streaming platform wishes to inform you what your preferred tuneactuallymethods.

Not everybody is pleased with the most current advancement. On Thursday, Grammy-winning artist Lorde required to social networks to call out Spotify over its “About the Song” function and implicate the streaming leviathan of sharing incorrect details, while likewise exceeding creative limits. According to Spotify, the brand-new function remains in beta and produces summaries by pulling from “third-party sources to emerge fascinating information and behind-the-scenes minutes.”

On Instagram Stories, Lorde shared a screenshot of a Spotify AI description for her tune “Current Affairs,” which checked out: “On her Ultrasound World Tour, Lorde turns Current Affairs into a full-on efficiency piece, disrobing to underclothing while a dancer puts water over her stomach so the tune plays out like the shower scene she discusses on phase.”

In the caption for the post, Lorde tagged the streaming service. “Hey @spotify i’m gon na go out on a limb n state we do not desire this,” composed Lorde. “Not just is this unreliable (not the tune i did that in) however decreasing a tune to an ai created significance right at the source seems like it restricts complimentary analysis imo. A minimum of make it possible for artists to pull out please.”

Spotify dealt with the singer-songwriter’s post in a declaration. “We developed ‘About the Song’ due to the fact that fans wish to go into the stories behind the music. It’s still in beta,” stated a Spotify representative. “The information originates from short articles throughout the web, and when something’s off, we move quickly to repair it, like we did here. Getting it ideal matters to us.”

AI-powered tools and music are triggering seismic shifts in the music market. Much of the top artists worldwide have actually been using AI in studios, though it is mainly done behind closed doors in the meantime. In March,Wandererreleased a report about how manufacturers and songwriters have actually included AI into their procedures, calling it the “do not ask, do not inform period of AI in music.”

As AI continues to affect every aspect of the market, both artists and listeners are coming to grips with how it is altering the method music is both developed and taken in. For lots of who enjoy the subtleties of a tune and its unrestricted possibilities, having an AI bot take the secret out of the experience is rather dull– specifically if it can’t get its truths directly.

This post was upgraded on July 16 at 8:18 p.m. ET to consist of a declaration from a Spotify representative.

From Wanderer United States.