Anupam Kher has actually finished the very first shooting schedule of his upcoming movie Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya. On July 17, 2026, the veteran star required to social networks to share a psychological note, assessing his experience in the holy city and explaining it as a journey that improved him both spiritually and personally.

Anupam Kher covers very first schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi in Ayodhya; states,”A part of me remained behind “

Kher, who essays the function of late Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Ashok Singhal in the movie, stated that while he was returning from Ayodhya, it felt as though a part of him had actually stayed there.

“Ayodhya is not a city, it is a feeling”

Sharing images from the shoot, Anupam Kher composed in Hindi that the experience had actually left a long lasting effect on him: “After completing the first schedule of Shri Ram Bhoomi, I am returning from Ayodhya. But honestly, it feels as though a part of me has stayed behind.”

He included that he was reclaiming not just stunning memories however likewise a much deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma and a sense of pride in being related to a movie that best regards tries to represent both history and faith: “I am returning with not just beautiful memories, but also a deeper understanding of Sanatan Dharma, spiritual enrichment, and the pride of being part of a film that is trying to present both history and faith with complete honesty.”

Calling Ayodhya more than simply a location, the star composed: “Ayodhya is not a city, it is an emotion. Every street, every corner, every home, every temple, and every breath here echoes just one name, Shri Ram.”

Star states the journey enriched him beyond movie theater

Kher likewise shared how going to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple and communicating with individuals of Ayodhya made the experience a lot more significant: “The darshan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, the affection of the people here, and the energy of this sacred land have enriched me not only as an actor but also as a human being. I truly believe Ayodhya will always remain a part of my soul.”

The star concluded his note by thanking individuals of Ayodhya, the saints who blessed him, his pals Yatindra and Manjari Mishra for their hospitality, director Kamakhaya Narayan Singh, cinematographer Aseem Bajaj, and every member of the movie’s system for making the journey unforgettable.

Shri Ram Bhoomi is a Hindi drama produced by Zee Studios and directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh. Anupam Kher plays the main function of late VHP leader Ashok Singhal, who was among the popular faces of the Ram Janmabhoomi motion. The movie likewise stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Amruta Khanvilkar in essential functions. Shooting started in Ayodhya, where the group has actually now finished its very first significant shooting schedule.

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