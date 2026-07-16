JSA strengthens Capital Markets Practice with the addition of Shwetank Sharma as Partner

JSA Advocates & Solicitors (JSA), one of India’s leading full-service law firms, has announced the addition of Shwetank Sharma as Partner in its New Delhi office, thus strengthening the firm’s Capital Markets Practice.

Shwetank brings over eight years of experience advising issuers, merchant bankers and investors across a broad range of equity and debt capital markets transactions. His expertise spans initial public offerings (IPOs), qualified institutions placements (QIPs), rights issues, listed non-convertible debentures (NCDs), as well as select mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and private equity transactions.

Prior to joining JSA, Shwetank was Counsel in the Capital Markets practice at S&R Associates, New Delhi. Earlier in his career, he worked with Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co., Mumbai, as a Senior Associate, and with Khaitan & Co., Bengaluru. Across these roles, he has built extensive experience advising issuers, merchant bankers and investors on complex equity and debt capital markets transactions.

His addition reinforces JSA‘s continued focus on expanding its market-leading Capital Markets Practice.

Welcoming Shwetank to the firm, Amar Gupta and Vivek K. Chandy, Joint Managing Partners, JSA Advocates & Solicitors, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Shwetank to JSA. He has established himself as a highly regarded capital markets lawyer with extensive experience advising on complex equity and debt offerings. His strong transactional expertise, commercial acumen and experience working with leading issuers and financial institutions will further strengthen our Capital Markets Practice and enhance our ability to support clients across a wide range of financing transactions.”

Madhurima Mukherjee Saha, Partner and Co-Chair Finance Practice, commenting on Shwetank’s onboarding, said:

“The firm is delighted to welcome Shwetank to the partnership. Given his experience and client servicing skills, we believe Shwetank will be an asset to the firm, further strengthening our execution capabilities. We look forward to a long and successful journey together.”

Over the course of his career, Shwetank has advised on several high-profile capital markets transactions, including IPOs of ICICI Prudential AMC, HDB Financial Services, Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Tata Technologies, Global Health (Medanta), OYO (proposed), Windlas Biotech, Euro Pratik Sales and Sambhv Steel Tubes, among others. He has also advised on rights issues, qualified institutional placements and listed debt issuances for leading corporates and financial institutions such as JSW Energy, Tata Steel, and Suzlon Energy, while also representing clients in select M&A and private equity transactions.

A graduate of Amity Law School, Noida, Shwetank completed his B.A. LL.B. (Hons.) in 2018 with distinction and is enrolled with the Bar Council of Delhi. He has also authored publications on capital markets and corporate law.

Speaking on joining JSA, Shwetank Sharma, Partner, said:

“I am excited to join JSA, a firm recognised for its outstanding legal expertise, collaborative culture and strong client relationships. JSA’s premier Capital Markets platform offers an excellent opportunity to work on some of the most significant and innovative transactions in the market. I look forward to working alongside the firm’s talented professionals and contributing to the continued success of our clients.”