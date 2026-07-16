Swiss Town Hall Painted In 1891 Still Holds Its Colour, Inspiring New India-Germany Facade Partnership

New Delhi: There is a building in Switzerland’s Schwyz that was last painted in 1891 and even after more than 135 years, the colours of the structure have not dulled. It has not required repainting, redecorating or major renovation in all that time, and it still draws visitors as one of the town’s most recognisable landmarks.

The building is the Town Hall in Schwyz, which remains an imposing landmark, drawing visitors keen to experience the fine architecture of the town’s most renowned historic building. The conservation experts suggest the reason for its remarkable endurance lies in the paint used that year. It was coated with a silicate mineral paint by KEIM, a German company founded in 1878 and widely regarded as the pioneer of this technology. It is because of the coating that the paint became part of the masonry itself, resisting fading and weathering for over a century.

The story of that Swiss facade is now shaping construction choices in India. In a move aimed at performance-led and sustainable building, Zydex Paints and M3M India Pvt. Ltd. have entered into a strategic partnership to use KEIM Regalan, the same class of silicate mineral paint system, on high-end residential and commercial facades across the country.

How 19th-Century Paint Has Lasted

The experts point to the chemistry of silicate mineral paints to explain the Town Hall’s longevity. Unlike conventional acrylics that form a plastic-like film on the surface, these paints are made from liquid potassium silicate and natural earth pigments. They do not sit on top of the wall and instead they bond chemically with masonry or plaster and become part of the building substrate.

The mineral bond makes the finish breathable and water-repellent, while also giving it inherent fire-resistant properties, and because the pigments are mineral rather than organic, they do not break down quickly in sunlight. The result, as seen in Schwyz, is colour brilliance and a distinctive matt finish that does not require frequent renewal.

In context with the Town Hall building in Schwyz, it may appear to be surprising for many, but the experts attribute the durability to silicate mineral paints, which have strengthened the building’s sustainability. The concerned conservation administration has not needed to repaint the structure since KEIM carried out the work in 1891.

Bringing Mineral Technology To Indian Real Estate

Zydex Paints, which positions itself as India’s pioneer in silicate mineral paints, will manufacture and distribute KEIM Regalan in India as the exclusive licensed partner for KEIMFARBEN.

The industry estimates suggested that the partnership could generate around Rs 100 crore in painting works over the next three years, with the focus not solely on aesthetics but on lifecycle performance. The companies are offering a minimum 20-year warranty on film integrity and colour fading, widening a deep gap with standard acrylic systems that often need recoating every few years.

“At Zydex, our approach has always been rooted in mineral science, developing solutions that respond to how buildings weather, breathe and age over time. With KEIM Regalan, we are bringing that science-led thinking to luxury real estate, helping create façades that retain performance, appearance and value for decades,” said Dr Moulik Ranka, Managing Director, Zydex Group.

He stated that the company expects its niche paints segment to eventually capture around 2% of the overall Indian paints market, which is pegged at between Rs 80,000 crore and Rs 1 lakh crore, representing a potential opportunity of Rs 1500-2000 crore over the medium to long term.

Step Toward Long-Term Asset Protection

The deal reflects a bigger change in India’s real estate sector, where developers are moving beyond short-term visual appeal to materials that protect assets over decades. Silicate systems allow moisture vapour to escape while keeping rain out, reducing the risk of damp, algae and cracking. They also cut down on maintenance and repainting cycles.

KEIMFARBEN, founded in 1878, has spent nearly 150 years refining mineral paint technology and by bringing that expertise to India through Zydex, the partners argue they are redefining how facades are specified, from a choice based purely on looks to one grounded in durability, safety and sustainability.