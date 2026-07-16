The enjoyment for Awarapan 2 is remarkable and the trade anticipates the movie to open with a bang. Profiting from this trend, it has actually emerged that the very first part of Awarapan (2007) will be re-released in movie theaters 2 weeks before the release of the 2nd part.

EXCLUSIVE: Awarapan’s very first part to re-release in movie theaters on July 31; to CLASH with Spider-Man: Brand New Day

A source informed Bollywood Hungama,”Awarapan will re-release on July 31. The very first part continues to hold strong recall worth due to the casting, topic, psychological and massy minutes and most significantly, the ageless music rating. It was chosen to bring it in movie theaters before the release of Awarapan 2“

The source even more stated, “It’ll encounter the huge Hollywood release movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Daywhich gets here in movie theaters in India on July 30. Spider-Man will open substantial and it will not be a surprise if the Awarapan re-release likewise handles to get steps.”

A market expert discussed,”Awarapan might have tumbled at package workplace at the time of its release, however it later on obtained cult status through tv, home video and OTT. There is likewise a whole generation that was either too young or not even born when the movie initially got here in movie theaters. They would like to experience its magic on the cinema. Lots of fans are sorry for missing out on the movie in theatres throughout its initial run. This sense of remorse has actually played a significant function in drawing audiences to movie theaters for re-releases. Tumbbad, Sanam Teri Kasam and Laila Majnu underperformed throughout their preliminary theatrical runs however became big hits upon re-release for the exact same factor. Awarapan is anticipated to do the same when it goes back to movie theaters on July 31.”

Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Emraan Hashmi, Shriya Saran, Ashutosh Rana, Ashish Vidyarthi, Shaad Randhawa, Purab Kohli, Mrinalini Sharma and others. When it comes to Awarapan 2it includes Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. The movie launches in movie theaters on August 14.

Check Out: Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt share a psychological note for fans as they present brand-new voice Subodhh Sharma with’Ve Junoon’ from Awarapan 2

More Pages: Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Box Office Collection, Spider-Man: Brand New Day (English) Movie Review

Tags: Awarapan, Awarapan 2, Awarapan Sequel, Bollywood, Bollywood News, Clash, Emraan Hashmi, Exclusive, News, Re-Release, Shivam Pandit, Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Tom Holland

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