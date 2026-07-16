The romantic drama Chand Mera Dilstarring Ananya Panday and Lakshya, will premiere digitally on JioHotstar from July 17, following its theatrical run. The movie marks the platform’s newest addition to its slate of romantic titles for audiences.

Chand Mera Dil OTT release: Ananya Panday and Lakshya’s romantic drama to stream on JioHotstar from July 17

A Dharma Productions movie directed by Vivek Soni, Chand Mera Dil follows the journey of Aarav and Chandni as they browse the happiness, heartbreaks and unpredictabilities of puppy love. The movie is developed around relatable relationships, emotional music and mentally driven storytelling.

The story centres on how the 2 protagonist discover love, grow together and select each other in spite of life’s lots of twists. Its digital best is anticipated to bring the movie to a broader audience beyond its theatrical release.

Ananya Panday stated, “Playing Chandni has actually been among my most remarkable journeys, and I’m so pleased that Chand Mera Dil is now discovering a brand-new home on JioHotstar. I’m delighted that the movie will now reach an even broader audience, and I hope more individuals get to experience Chandni and Aarav’s story. I can’t wait on audiences to make it a part of their next motion picture night or date night with their liked ones.”

Lakshya stated, “I’m delighted that Chand Mera Dil will now reach an even broader audience on JioHotstar. It’s the type of story that sticks with you long after the credits roll, and I hope individuals enjoy it with somebody they like, making it an unforgettable date night watch.”

The movie is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra and Marijke deSouza under Dharma Productions. Chand Mera Dil streams solely on JioHotstar from July 17,2026.

Check Out: Chand Mera Dil crosses Rs. 30 crores regardless of launched throughout peak IPL season

More Pages: Chand Mera Dil Box Office Collection, Chand Mera Dil Movie Review

Tags: Ananya Panday, Bollywood News, Chand Mera Dil, Disney, Disney Plus Hotstar, Disney+Hotstar, DisneyPlus Hotstar, Hotstar, Jio Hotstar, JioHotstar, Lakshya, News, OTT, OTT Platform

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