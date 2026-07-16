Paresh Rawal states he “bloody disliked” media circus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, discusses why he left politics

Star Paresh Rawal has actually opened about just how much he disliked the extreme media protection that followed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death in 2020. Speaking on Vicky Lalwani’s podcast, Rawal did not keep back while explaining his response to the method the case was reported.

Paresh Rawal states he”bloody disliked”media circus around Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, describes why he left politics

On the Sushant Singh Rajput protection

The discussion started with Lalwani referencing Rawal’s choice to remain off news channels throughout the COVID-19 lockdown. Rawal stated, “Mera toh BP ki wajah se bhai” (In my case, it was due to the fact that of my high blood pressure, bro), associating the choice to his health.

Lalwani then indicated the substantial tv protection surrounding Rajput’s death, which happened on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai, explaining how the case had actually become a media phenomenon throughout the lockdown. Rawal reacted candidly, stating, “Sushant Singh wala jo circus tha woh toh I bloody disliked it” (As for the circus around Sushant Singh, I bloody disliked it).

Why he stepped far from politics

Rawal likewise reviewed his short stint in politics, having actually functioned as a BJP Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East after winning the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He confessed the truth of the task did not match his expectations, mentioning the work and consistent travel.

He stated, “Maine isliye chhod diya ki mera kaam nahin hai” (I left due to the fact that it wasn’t my calling), including that he had actually gotten in politics just for a restricted function and saw it as an honorable occupation that required total dedication.

He included that he eventually picked to go back to acting, a craft he had actually invested years refining, stating, “Abhi ye samajh lo mera craft ke oopar thoda bahut control aya hain” (I have actually lastly acquired some control over my craft).

The worry of losing his stability

Rawal discussed that a person of his most significant issues while in politics was making guarantees he might not keep, offered his restricted understanding of how the system operated. He stated, “Main bolunga karta hoon karta hoon, 2-3 baar primary jhooth bolunga. Simple andar se primary ek jhootha aadmi restriction raha hoon.” (I will keep stating, I’m doing it, I’m doing it, After doing that 2 or 3 times, I would be lying. I would be developing into an unethical individual.), including that duplicating this would harm his craft as a star.

Having actually gone back from politics, Rawal has actually continued to concentrate on his acting profession. On the work front, he was last seen in Invite To The Jungle.



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