Inside Super Junior-83z’s Nostalgic Song ‘Promise’

The pop-rock track checks out styles of relationship and the psychological intricacies of maturing.

Heechul (left) and Leeteuk (right) function in the teaser images for the tune “Promise.” Image: thanks to the artist; SM Entertainment.

Super Junior-83z– the Super Junior’s seventh subunit making up Heechul and Leeteuk– has actually gotten in the scene with brand-new music about tradition, memory, and relationship. Even as the music landscape ends up being significantly digital, they show that the noise of psychological sincerity never ever heads out of design.

“Promise,” the brand-new title track off their launching mini-album, draws from the noise of late 1990s and early 2000s pop-rock bands to record a special second-generation K-pop perceptiveness and the fond memories of traditional television soundtracks. A driving rhythm guitar area and an open, intense pace give way for Leeteuk’s tidy tunes to drop in and out of Heechul’s extreme vocals.

At its core, “Promise” has to do with the bittersweet truth of maturing and growing apart. The story checks out the shift into their adult years, when youth relationships fracture under the weight of independent schedules, profession modifications, and range. The tune states physical range does not remove a shared history. Those minutes and their memories hover in the background as a quiet vow, waiting to call individuals back to who they as soon as were.

The message comes cycle in the chorus lines like,”Even if the world ends, I’ll hold you/A pledge for you; yes, I will not alter …advising us that genuine good friends exist through thick and thin, and you never ever actually lose on that connection.

The video moves in between the bright, basic days of being young and carefree, juxtaposed versus the plain, separated settings of adult regimens. The imaginary “Bus No. 83” is a nod to the group members’ birth year, 1983, and a metaphor for a shared mental area. It takes you on a wistful journey through minutes they shared in the past and the singular reflections of today before Heechul and Leeteuk rush back to the really bus stop where their journey started as they lastly reunite after years.

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“Promise”marks a brand-new chapter in the history of Super Junior. The band has actually invested twenty years diversifying into unique musical branches. From the ballads of Super Junior-K.R.Y. and the trot music of&Super Junior-T to the Mandopop of Super Junior-M and the electronic dance and pop perceptiveness of Super Junior-D & E, all have actually taken particular niches, with Super Junior-83z now contributing to that tradition.

Historically, Heechul and Leeteuk are revers in character. Leeteuk appears peaceful and diplomatic, while Heechul is more outspoken and freewheeling. And yet “Promise” leverages that contrast into a well balanced innovative win, using an intimate take a look at a brotherhood and relationship that’s still standing, 20 years on.