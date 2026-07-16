Ikka, Banjaare, Shreyas and All The New Songs to Know This Week

From Punjabi hitmakers like Guru Randhawa and Kunwarr to Haryanvi duo Banjaare following up their viral tune, to fun-loving rock by Purple Cassette and a fusion-rock launching by Stage Fright, we assemble the very best brand-new music

Invite to our weekly rundown of brand-new music– including must-hear songs, statement-making EPs and albums and crucial tracks.

Today uses brand-new hip-hop from stalwarts like Ikka and his brand-new EP Enigma 2 Iconand Shreyas Sagvekar goes back to English product together with his better-known Marathi rap on his EP M.I.A. with DJ-producer Joshua Kandy.

As far as clean slates go, Mumbai’s synth-led fusion-rock band Stage Fright make a powerful launching with their confident single “Game Night,” while Bengaluru’s Velveteen Soulstice have actually been progressively launching brand-new songs consisting of the dreamy “Cosmic Elevator” for their launching EP. Amongst bands, there’s likewise a punchy brand-new single from New Delhi rock act Purple Cassette, who mark a go back to launching music with their Stokes-esque “Waiting on Nothing.”

With FIFA World Cup fever reaching its peak, Zahrah S. Khan partner with Bangladesh-origin Canadian manufacturer Sanjoy, lyricist Vayu and Nigerian rap artist Skales to cheer on “Move Body.”

Shreyas, Joshua Kandy– M.I.A. EP (Spotify)

Kunwarr– “Crazy4U” (YouTube)

Banjaare– “Barsaat” (YouTube)

Kimeraa, Lothika– “Superstar” (YouTube)

Pranita Nair Pandurangi, Barkha Swaroop Saxena– “Sirf Tum” (YouTube)

Purple Cassette– “Waiting on Nothing” (YouTube)

Phase Fright– “Game Night” (YouTube)

Expert Randhawa– “SIX” (YouTube)

Noush!– “Snakes and Ladders” (YouTube)

Ikka, Sez On The Beat– “Hamla” (YouTube)

Rishabh Anupam Sahay, Raghav Kaushik– “Dil Udta Phire” (YouTube)

Fallen Letters– “A Familiar Absence” (Spotify)

Velveteen Soulstice– “Cosmic Elevator” (Spotify)

Zahrah S. Khan, Skales, Sanjoy, Vayu– “Move Body” (YouTube)