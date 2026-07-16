The makers of Batwara 1947 have actually revealed a 12-city marketing trip as part of the movie’s marketing project ahead of its theatrical release. The cast and team are anticipated to take a trip throughout several cities in India to engage with audiences and promote the approaching duration drama.

Batwara 1947 group to start 12-city advertising trip ahead of release

According to the makers, the across the country project will see the group go to various areas to present audiences to the movie and its story.

The marketing trip comes amidst growing anticipation for Batwara 1947following the release of its movement poster, character posters and teasers.

Star-studded cast and team

Batwara 1947 functions an ensemble cast led by Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G. Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh.

The movie likewise marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after almost 3 years. It is backed by Aamir Khan Productions and directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi.

The music has actually been made up by A. R. Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar. The movie is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit.

Batwara 1947 is arranged to launch in theatres worldwide on August 14, 2026, accompanying Partition Day.

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More Pages: Batwara 1947 Box Office Collection

Tags: Aamir Khan Productions, Abhimanyu Singh, Ali Fazal, AR Rahman, Batwara 1947, Javed Akhtar, Karan Deol, News, Preity G Zinta, Rajkumar Santoshi, Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol

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