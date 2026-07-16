Ranbir Kapoor has actually supposedly established conjunctivitis simply days before the grand trailer launch of Ramayana in Delhi. According to an NDTV report, the star contracted the eye infection after his child, Raha Kapoor, was impacted by it. Pricing estimate a source near to the movie, the publication reported that Ranbir has no strategies to avoid the much-awaited launch occasion, entitled Pratham Sankalp, which is arranged to occur at Bharat Mandapam on July 24.

Ranbir Kapoor captures conjunctivitis after child Raha ahead of Ramayana trailer occasion in Delhi: Report

“Ranbir Kapoor got conjunctivitis. His daughter Raha got it first, and later on, Ranbir got infected too. As Team Ramayana is all set for the massive Pratham Sankalp at Bharat Mandapam, Delhi, Ranbir Kapoor won’t give the launch a miss.”

The source even more included that the star might take safety measures while making his public look. “Known for fulfilling his commitments, he might be seen wearing black glasses during the event as a precaution.”

Ramayana trailer gets CBFC clearance

The reported health upgrade comes soon after the trailer of Ramayana gotten accreditation from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The trailer has actually been granted a ‘U’ (Universal) certificate, making it appropriate for audiences of any age groups. According to the CBFC records, the makers sent 2 variations of the trailer for accreditation, one with a runtime of 4 minutes and 15 seconds and another enduring precisely 4 minutes. The much shorter variation is most likely meant for theatrical screenings.

A two-part retelling of the impressive

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana functions Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The ensemble cast likewise consists of Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman.

The enthusiastic mythological legendary has actually been prepared as a two-part franchise. Ramayana Part One is slated to launch throughout Diwali 2026, while Ramayana Part Two is anticipated to get here in theatres throughout Diwali 2027.

Check Out: Ramayana develops HISTORY at San Diego Comic-Con: ‘International super stars’ Ranbir Kapoor and Yash to reveal trailer with live efficiencies and unique surprises in MASSIVE 4,800-seater Ballroom 20

Tags: Bharat Mandapam, Conjunctivitis, Health, Health Update, News, Pratham Sankalp, Raha Kapoor, Ramayana, Ramayana Trailer, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Trailer Launch, Yash

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