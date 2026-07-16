Sohail Khan: I wished to call my kid Ram Khan

Sohail Khan; Seema Sajdeh; Nirvaan Upgraded on : 16 Jul 2026, 10:52 am Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh, who formally separated in 2022 after being wed for 24 years, are now making headings with their look on the Prime Video series AllianceThroughout among the current episodes, Sohail shared an anecdote about their senior kid, and the name he at first considered for him. Throughout an interaction with Aly Goni, as Aly applauded Sohail’s kids for being ‘well-manned,’ Sohail openly shared that he had actually at first believed to call his firstborn as ‘Ram Khan’. He stated, “When Seema was bring Nirvaan, we jokingly chose that if we had an infant young boy, I would get to call him, and if we had an infant lady, she would call her. I wished to call my kid Ram. Ram Khan. We are extremely nonreligious that method.”

He likewise exposed that ultimately, Seema had the last word on the matter. “When Seema restored awareness after delivering, she had actually currently thought about a name. She took a look at me, still a little sleepy, and asked, ‘How is Nirvaan doing?’ She stated it in such a method that I didn’t wish to alter it after that,” he included.

Sohail and Seema, who eloped together in 1998 to get wed, separated in 2022 after 24 years of marital relationship. Seema is presently in a relationship with Vikram Ahuja, to whom she had actually been engaged before weding Sohail.