Yash Raj Films selects Arjun Banerjee as head of YRF Talent

Yash Raj Films has actually designated Arjun Banerjee as Head of YRF Talent, the skill management endeavor of Yash Raj Films, India’s most significant homegrown tradition media business. Banerjee signs up with YRF with comprehensive experience throughout skill management, live home entertainment, and artist collaborations.

Yash Raj Films designates Arjun Banerjee as head of YRF Talent

Prior to signing up with YRF, Banerjee was connected with Collective Artists Network for over 3 years and had actually likewise invested almost a years at Exceed Entertainment, where he held numerous management positions throughout skill and live company, consisting of Head of Talent and New Ventures and Head of Live Business. He was carefully associated with handling artist relationships and broadening the business’s home entertainment and live occasions organization.

Banerjee’s visit shows YRF’s vision to enhance the studio’s skill management company and signifies its aspiration to broaden its footprint within the skill and show business. He will report to Akshaye Widhani, Chief Executive Officer, Yash Raj Films.

Widhani stated, “We’re happy to invite Arjun as Head of YRF Talent. The skill landscape is progressing quickly, and success today requires a management technique that is tactical, entrepreneurial and deeply collective. Arjun brings market insight, strong relationships and a shown capability to develop long-lasting professions. As we continue to grow business, we’re positive his management will show our aspiration to construct a first-rate skill service that produces long-lasting worth for our artists and partners.”

YRF Talent presently represents Rani Mukerji, Ayushmann Khurrana, Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda, Sharvari, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Shreya Chaudhary.

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Tags: Ahaan Panday, Akshaye Widhani, Arjun Banerjee, Ayushmann Khurrana, News, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari, Sonam Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Yash Raj Films, YRF Talent, YRF Talent Management Agency

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