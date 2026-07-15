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Business Vijay to sign up with Mohanlal in Kerala’s anti-narcotics occasion in Kochi By Correspondent - 79

Upgraded on : 15 Jul 2026, 10:06 am Kerala’s federal government has actually released an anti-narcotics project called Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt, of which Mohanlal has actually belonged for a while now. In the current advancement, Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala has actually exposed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay has actually revealed his complete support for the project which he will participate in an occasion associated to it in Kochi along with Mohanlal. The federal government is yet to reveal the occasion date. Ramesh Chennithala’s discovery comes soon after his conference with Vijay in Chennai about the project. Previously, Vijay might not go to Kerala Chief Minister VD Satheesan’s swearing-in event, regardless of the latter’s invite to it. There is strong indicator that he will attend this occasion, considering his history with such efforts and the social ramifications at play. It deserves keeping in mind that Vijay just recently led an anti-substance drive in Tamil Nadu and prompted children to stop drug intake and pick to participate in sports rather.

More particularly, he just recently took part in a “Start Run, Stop Drugs” marathon along Marina Beach in Chennai. Marking the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, the marathon saw Vijay flagging it off and signing up with numerous youths promoting a way of life devoid of drugs. Throughout the race, he likewise utilized the motto that motivated individuals to quit drugs and use up sports.

On the other hand, Mohanlal has actually been a core part of the Operation Toofan: The Narco Hunt project. A crucial element of the project is the renowned line “Narcotics is a dirty business,” from Mohanlal’s movie Irupatham Noottandulater on referenced in LuciferThe approaching occasion is anticipated to reunite Mohanlal with his Jilla co-star Vijay. Just recently, when the super star ended up being the CM, Mohanlal praised him on it and communicated his finest dreams to him for his journey ahead.