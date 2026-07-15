Malavika Mohanan exposes preferred elements of her Idhayam Murali cameo

Upgraded on : 15 Jul 2026, 10:34 am

Star Malavika Mohanan played a bit part in the Atharvaa-Preity Mukhundhan starrer Idhayam Muralidirected and produced by Aakash Baskaran. Previously this Wednesday, Malavika exposed what she liked one of the most about her cameo in the movie. At the top of her preferred features of it is the chance it supplied her with dressing up as a bride-to-be from Tamil Nadu.

Idhayam Murali reunited Malavika with her Master outfit designer Pallavi Singh. Sharing several photos including her attired in a bridal attire for the movie, Malavika tagged her stylist and composed, “This is the first time you’ve dressed me up for a film after Master and it was so lovely doing this pretty look together.”

2nd on her list of preferred things for Idhayam Murali is the mix scene with Fahadh Faasil in it. Malavika explained it as “a fun scene with FaFa” and included, “We’ve been friends since years and keep talking about finding the right film to do together but for now this cameo will have to suffice I guess.”