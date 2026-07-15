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Home Books Malavika Mohanan exposes preferred elements of her Idhayam Murali cameo

Malavika Mohanan exposes preferred elements of her Idhayam Murali cameo

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15 Jul 2026, 10:34 am

Star Malavika Mohanan played a bit part in the Atharvaa-Preity Mukhundhan starrer Idhayam Muralidirected and produced by Aakash Baskaran. Previously this Wednesday, Malavika exposed what she liked one of the most about her cameo in the movie. At the top of her preferred features of it is the chance it supplied her with dressing up as a bride-to-be from Tamil Nadu.

Idhayam Murali reunited Malavika with her Master outfit designer Pallavi Singh. Sharing several photos including her attired in a bridal attire for the movie, Malavika tagged her stylist and composed, “This is the first time you’ve dressed me up for a film after Master and it was so lovely doing this pretty look together.”

2nd on her list of preferred things for Idhayam Murali is the mix scene with Fahadh Faasil in it. Malavika explained it as “a fun scene with FaFa” and included, “We’ve been friends since years and keep talking about finding the right film to do together but for now this cameo will have to suffice I guess.”

It deserves keeping in mind that Malavika Mohanan and Fahadh Faasil have actually a connection developed on their shared roots in Malayalam movie theater. Malavika’s dad KU Mohanan is a cinematographer understood for his operate in movies, such as Talaash Raeesand Andhadhunto call some. On the other hand, Fahadh’s daddy Fazil is a popular director and likewise a star in Malayalam movie theater. The 2 were cast as lead stars in a movie back in 2015, however it was shelved after partly finishing its production.

Malavika likewise included, “Working with the young, fun crew of Idhayam Murali fully felt like being-back-in-college energy.”

Atharvaa, Malavika, Preity and Fahadh, the movie stars Kayadu Lohar, Natty, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Sudhakar of Parithabangal popularity, and Dravid Selvam, to name a few.

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