Leviathan! teaser: Pedro Pascal plays a cellist with a past in Tony Gilroy’s musical

Pedro Pascal in Behemoth! Upgraded on : 15 Jul 2026, 10:47 am The teaser for the Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde and Will Arnett starrer musical-psychological-drama Leviathan! was revealed by the makers on Wednesday. The movie has actually been composed and directed by Academy Award candidate Tony Gilroy (Star Wars: Andor Michael Clayton. The one minute and 39-seconds long teaser presents us to Alex Serian (Pedro), a talented cello gamer, who has actually gone back to Los Angeles after 20 years of being on the roadway. As he fulfills his old associates and good friends, tricks begin resurfacing.

Leviathan! Includes Eva Victor (Sorry, BabyAlexa Swinton (And Just Like That … ThunderboltsKaya Ralls, Erik Griffin (Murder MysteryJoBeth Williams (PoltergeistMargarita Levieva (The Lincoln Lawyerwith Hank Azaria (understood for voice-acting for The Simpsons.

According to previous reports, the movie is promoted to have music from 9 popular movie authors like Michael Giacchino, James Newton Howard, Henry Jackman, Alan Silvestri, Michael Abels, Emily Bear, Nami Melumad, Brandon Roberts, and Lukas Frank.

Information relating to how the author’s work will be incorporated into the movie are being kept under tight covers. It deserves keeping in mind that Howard made up 3 of Gilroy’s directorials, consisting ofMichael Clayton, Duplicity,andThe Bourne Legacy

According to reports, the movie is set to launch in theatres in the USA on December 4, Friday.