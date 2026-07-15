Upgraded on 19659001: 15 Jul 2026, 9:44 am Jason Statham’s high-octane action-thriller 19659004 Mutiny 19659005 is all set for release in India. Directed by Jean-Francois Richet ( Airplane , Emperor of Paris , Mutiny follows Statham as Cole, an ex-Special Forces and New York police who was begun the force and now operates in personal security for Thai shipping magnate and buddy, Tibu. Cole is framed for the murder of Tibu at the hands of corrupt police officers, requiring him to get away through Tibu’s freight ships, where Cole finds that the corruption is much deeper and more ominous than ever anticipated. Statham has actually backed 19659012 Mutiny through his production banner Punch Palace Productions together with Marc Butan for MadRiver Pictures. Statham is understood for his hard, gritty, or violent characters in action thriller movies, and has actually been credited for leading the revival of action movies throughout the 2000s and 2010s. He started practicing Chinese martial arts, kickboxing, and karate in his youth while operating at regional market stalls. He is likewise a devoted footballer and scuba diver. 19459009 Statham’s work consists of 19659016 Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and Snatch 19659017 He went on to play supporting functions in the American action movies 19659018 Turn It Up , 19659020 Ghosts of Mars 19659021 and 19659022 The One 19659023 19659024 In the Transporter movie series, he was seen playing the title function, which increased his status as an action star. In 2003, he appeared in the ensemble break-in action movie 19659027 The Italian Job 19659028 He went on to star in commercially effective movies such as 19659030 Crank , 19659032 The Bank Job , 19659034 The Mechanic 19659035, Homefront 19659037, 19659038 Mechanic: Resurrection , The Meg 19659041, 19659042 Rage of Man , Meg 2: The Trench , and 19659046 The Beekeeper 19659047, to name a few. Statham has actually likewise starred as Lee Christmas in the ensemble action movie series The Expendables 19659049 The star was last seen in Shelter , directed by Michael Mason where he was likewise the manufacturer. The movie got favorable evaluations. PVR INOX Pictures exists 19659054 Mutiny 19659055, which is getting here in movie theaters in India on 21st August. ( 19459015 With Inputs from IANS 19659057