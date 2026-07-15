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Anurag Kashyap on Satluj censorship: CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi had not seen the movie …

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Anurag Kashyap; Satluj; Prasoon Joshi

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15 Jul 2026, 9:44 am

Satlujthe Honey Trehan directorial, has actually produced rather an outcry in the previous couple of weeks, initially with its abrupt OTT release on ZEE5, followed by the banner taking it off within 2 days, supposedly due to censorship concerns. A couple of days later on, the movie, formerly entitled Punjab 95was likewise eliminated from ZEE5 worldwide. Throughout a current public look, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap opened the topic.

While appearing on Kunal Kamra’s YouTube program ‘Khabar-e-Azam,’ Anurag declared that the standards set by Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) are rather approximate and keep altering on the basis of responses to other movies. He stated, “Honey states Prasoon Joshi had objections with the movie. He had not seen the movie. I understand, in other cases likewise, the chairman does not see the movie.”

Even more discussing the approximate procedure of CBFC, the Gangs of Wasseypur filmmaker included, “The CBFC chief just acts upon the basis of a report he obtains from members of his Examining Committee. On the basis of that report, an approximate choice can be made. The movie has actually been arbitrarily withdrawn. When I last talked to Honey, he hasn’t been offered any clear factors. If the body’s face is Prasoon Joshi, he hasn’t made any declarations on all the movies being stopped.”

In the podcast, the filmmaker likewise pointed out how he sees a comparable sincerity in Satlujas his launching theatrical release Black Friday (2007) which too dealt with lots of censorship concerns. In the previous couple of days, Anurag has actually likewise been sharing stories about Satluj‘s informal screenings kept in towns all over Punjab, as an indication of resistance to the censorship.

Starring Diljit Dosanjh ahead function, Satluj is based upon the real events around 1995, and focuses on the killing of human rights activitst Jaswant Singh Khalra after he exposed the atrocities and extra-judicial killings by Punjab state authorities.

It is to be kept in mind that a person of Anurag Kashyap’s current movies, Kennedypremiered straight on Zee5 in February this year after being unofficially kept back due to censorship problems for almost 2 years.

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