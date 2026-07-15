5 Thrilling Action K-Dramas To Watch If You Liked ‘Agent Kim Reactivated’

If you’re hooked on Netflix’s brand-new smash hit action series, include these gripping K-dramas loaded with heart, action, and vengeance to your watchlist.

At the time of composing, Representative Kim Reactivated has actually launched 6 episodes and blew up into among Netflix’s most significant K-dramas of the year.

Starring So Ji-sub as the eponymous Kim Do-hyeon, the series follows an elite black-ops representative who quit his weapons for a bank task and a peaceful life raising his child, Kim Min-ji (Seo Su-min).

What makes this series struck so tough is So Ji-sub’s acting and action abilities. We see his fatherly impulses require him to bow down, just to break out totally. When Min-ji is completely bullied at school, beaten, presumed dead, and dragged away by regional jerks, the father who swore off violence releases the guy he believed he left, and will do anything to get her back.

Bringing back his previous self comes at the expense of both his old and brand-new opponents coming for him.

The hit webtoon adjustment is streaming now, with just 4 more episodes left up until the ending. And if you’re in love with this series, then here are some more titles with a comparable mix of heart and vengeance.

My Secret Terrius (2018)

Go Ae-rin(Jung In-sun )is simply a hectic mom attempting to raise her twins when her spouse passes away under mystical situations. Unbeknownst to her, her neighbor, Kim Bon(So Ji-sub), is really a famous black-ops NIS representative living entirely off the grid after a stopped working objective. Recognizing that Ae-rin’s other half unintentionally ended up being civilian casualties in a business defense conspiracy, Kim Bon gets out of concealing to become her unforeseen live-in sitter as he attempts to collect ideas. In the following episodes, this not likely duo should browse a harmful web of business assassinations, political cover-ups, and a dark fact while safeguarding 2 disorderly young children.

Vagabond (2019)

In a dreadful aircraft crash, expert stuntman Cha Dal-gun’s(Lee Seung-gi) cherished nephew is eliminated. While still attempting to process the loss, Dal-gun discovers that the mishap was really a the mob. Infuriated, he flies to Morocco to pursue the offenders. There, he fulfills Go Hae-ri(Bae Suzy ), an undercover NIS representative who partner with him and begins digging for responses. While doing so, they discover themselves in the crosshairs of an elite mercenary group as they get closer to exposing the real reason for the aircraft crash. </p> <figure> <p>

Flower of Evil ( 2020 )

Behind the closed doors of a peaceful metal crafting workshop, Baek Hee-sung(Lee Joon-gi)looks like a caring spouse and caring dad. His life is just a lovely exterior, which starts to rot from the within when his better half, Cha Ji-won( Moon Chae-won), a proficient murder investigator, takes on a string of gruesome cold-case murders. As the ideas indicate home, Ji-won is required to take a look at her household through a dark lens, presuming her other half might be concealing something much more ominous. Now caught in a tense mind video game, Hee-sung needs to defend himself to conserve what he’s been concealing up until now, while his spouse is determined on deciphering the fact.

Moving (2023)

Maturing is hard enough, however high school trainees Kim Bong-seok (Lee Jung-ha )and Jang Hui-soo (Go Youn-jung)bring the included concern of concealing remarkable, acquired superpowers from the world. Their lives are at stake when a callous killer starts finding and killing retired unique representatives who have the exact same presents. Picking up that their kids are next on the hit list, previous secret operatives Kim Doo-shik(Zo In-sung), Lee Mi-hyun( Han Hyo-joo ), and Jang Ju-won(Ryu Seung-ryong)are obliged to come out of the shadows, releasing their superpowers in a ridiculous fight versus individuals tracking their kids.

A Shop for Killers (2024– present)

Jeong Ji-an’s (Kim Hye-jun) common life shatters when her uncle, Jeong Jin-man (Lee Dong-wook), unexpectedly passes away, leaving her his home and a secret online market offering weapons to assassins. The event leads to Ji-an ending up being the prime target for the world’s most dangerous killers overnight, who wish to take business. Without any escape from the harsh siege on her home, Ji-an’s only hope of survival is to piece together her household’s dark past, unlock the fight training her uncle covertly taught her maturing, and declare her location as the brand-new employer of his service.

In the program’s upcoming season, Ji-a formally takes control of the brand-new function, partnering with Jin-man– who ends up being alive– to wage a war versus the dark forces searching them.