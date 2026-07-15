Leading 5 tech and start-up stories of the day

The Union Cabinet has actually cleared the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) 2.0 to improve domestic chip production. This and more in today’s ETtech Top 5.

In the letter:

■ Groww’s strong Q1

■ Ather charges up

■ PayPal in play?

Federal government authorizes Rs 1.27 lakh crore for ISM 2.0, anticipates Rs 4 lakh crore of financial investments

Electronic devices and infotech minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

The Union Cabinet has actually authorized the

Rs 1.27 lakh crore India Semiconductor Mission

(ISM)2.0, electronic devices and infotech minister Ashwini Vaishnaw revealed on Wednesday. The objective represents a significant escalation of India’s quote to develop an end-to-end chip environment.

Plan information:



The federal government anticipates the program to bring Rs 4 lakh crore in financial investments, Rs 2 lakh crore in production and Rs 1 lakh crore in exports.

The plan covers the whole semiconductor worth chain– from sand and silicon ingot wafers to made wafers, incorporated circuits, and electronic bare parts and subassemblies.

Assistance will come through grants, equity co-investment and royalty-based financing for big chip style financial investments.

Rewards increase to 40% for silicon fabs, 35% for other fabs and approximately 30% for products, gases, chemicals and semiconductor devices.

Check out:

India’s chip start-ups cross from model to production

Mobile push: Together with ISM 2.0, the Cabinet cleared Rs 62,500 crore for the

2nd production-linked reward (PLI) plan

for smart phones, strengthening India’s bet on electronic devices producing.

India’s cellphone output increased to Rs 5.5 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, up from Rs 2.14 lakh crore in FY 2019-20.

Mobile phones became India’s leading export in fiscal year 2025 with exports worth Rs 2.62 lakh crore, led by Apple.

Check out:

India’s semiconductor start-ups see financier interest structure

Vibe-coding start-up Emergent’s evaluation leaps 5x to $1.5 billion in brand-new financing

(L-R)Mukund Jha and Madhav Jha, cofounders, Emergent

Vibe-coding start-up

Emergent has actually raised $130 million

valuing the business at$1.5 billion and moving it into the unicorn club simply 2 years after launch.

Unicorn round:



The round was led by Creaegis, with involvement from MNI Ventures, Claypond Capital, Sentinel Global, Khosla Ventures, SoftBank, Lightspeed and Y Combinator.

The brand-new evaluation has to do with 5x greater than it was 6 months earlier.

Emergent has actually now raised $230 million in overall.

The fundraise, nevertheless, is smaller sized than the $200-250 million round Emergent had actually at first targeted, sources informed us.

The business last raised capital in January–

a $70 million round

led by Khosla Ventures and Masayoshi Son’s SoftBank at a $300 million assessment.

CEOSpeak: President Mukund Jha informed us the start-up has actually reached an annualised income run rate of$120 million, up from

$ 100 million in February

and $50 million in January.

“From December to now, our user numbers and revenue have grown almost 4x. It’s becoming clear that this will be a massive global category, and only a handful of players are at the forefront. This investment reflects the size of the opportunity we’re operating in.”

Check out:

ETtech Explainer: What Emergent’s ARR exposes about AI’s numbers video game

Groww Q1 earnings almost doubles to Rs 735 crore; MTF, products get share

Lalit Keshre, CEO, Groww

Investing platform Groww reported a strong very first quarter, with earnings nearly doubling year-on-year and earnings climbing up dramatically, even as much of the broking market had a hard time to include active customers.

By the numbers:



Net revenue: Up 94.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 735 crore from Rs 378 crore, attributable to the business’s investors.

Up 94.4% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 735 crore from Rs 378 crore, attributable to the business’s investors. Earnings from operations: Rose 66% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore from Rs 904 crore.

Rose 66% YoY to Rs 1,501 crore from Rs 904 crore. Sequentially: Overall earnings slipped 0.3% from Rs 1,505 crore in the March quarter, while net earnings increased 7% from Rs 686 crore.

Check out: Groww states it surpassed Angel One in products trading within a year of launch

Customer uptick: Groww

included 115,000 net active customers

on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in the June quarter. Over the exact same duration, the wider broking market lost around 257,000 active customers. The business credited the efficiency to more powerful user retention.

Brand-new user additions to the negotiating user base stayed soft due to slower activity in capital markets, specifically in preliminary public offerings (IPOs) and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Greater retention more than compensated for the downturn, Groww stated in its quarterly investor letter.

Check out:

Zerodha, Groww, Angel One, Upstox get Gift City nod to provide United States stocks to Indian financiers

Ather Energy raises Rs 1,200 crore from IJF, Hero Motocorp, creators

(L-R) Swapnil Jain and Tarun Mehta, cofounders, Ather Energy

Electric two-wheeler (E2W) maker Ather Energy has

authorized a Rs 1,200-crore preferential concern

as part of a wider Rs 2,700-crore capital raise.

Round information:



Hero MotoCorp will dedicate Rs 960 crore by means of convertible warrants.

India-Japan Fund (IJF) will invest Rs 200 crore through equity shares.

Cofounders Tarun Mehta and Swapnil Jain will each instill Rs 20 crore.

The concern, based on investor approval, increases the preferential allocation size from Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 1,200 crore.

When integrated with the proposed Rs 1,500-crore

certified institutional positioning

(QIP), Ather’s overall fundraise will increase to Rs 2,700 crore from the

formerly prepared Rs 2,500 crore

Check out:

E2W start-up E3 Electric.Ai raises Rs 100 crore in equity, financial obligation

Stake effect:



Hero MotoCorp’s stake in Ather will increase to 30.68% from 29.48%.

IJF’s holding will increase to 6.02% from 5.75%, presuming complete conversion of the warrants.

Check out:

D2C treat brand name Open Secret raises Rs 50 crore financing

Stripe, Advent provide to purchase PayPal for more than$53 billion

< img src="https://img.etimg.com/photo/msid-132417539/PayPal.jpg" alt="PayPal" title ="PayPal">

Stripe and Advent International have supposedly

collaborated to bid for PayPal Holdings

providing $60.50 per share in an offer that values the payments giant at more than $53 billion, Reuters reported.

More on the offer:



The deal, made previously this month, is backed by about $50 billion in dedicated funding from banks.

It represents a 28% premium to PayPal’s closing cost on Tuesday.

Under the proposition, Stripe and Advent would each own an equivalent stake in PayPal instead of dividing the business.

The report stated there is no certainty the offer will go through.

Background:

Stripe

and Advent initially approached PayPal in early April. They are yet to get an action and are intending to reach an arrangement by the end of the month, the report included.