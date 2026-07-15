Brand name owners begin engines as UK, India FTA enters into force

essential long term advantages of the FTA. ‘







< img loading ="lazy" width="860" height="645" src ="http://drinks-intel.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/xIndia-UK-flags-860x645.png.pagespeed.ic.mivCenxYx3.jpg" alt ="India and UK flags" decoding="async"> AI-Generated Credit: Canva

Spirits manufacturers in the UK have actually effusively invited today’s application of the nation’s open market arrangement(FTA) with India that will see the rate of responsibility decreased considerably on exports of UK spirits to India, consisting of scotch whisky.

The offer, initially revealed in May in 2015, will see the existing responsibility rate of 150 %on the similarity scotchcut in half to 75 % since today. In 2026, the rate will be cut even more, to 40 %.

For imports into the UK from India, on the other hand, practically all of the nation’s spirits will be at 0 % responsibility.

Pernod Ricard, which owns the Beefeater gin and Chivas Regal scotch brand names, explained the application as a “substantial chance”for the nation, and”a welcome increase for the scotch whisky market”.

Mark Kent, the CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association– seen listed below in a LinkedIn post by the Indian embassy in London– included:“An increase to exports, tasks and financial investment in both the UK and India are amongst the essential long term advantages of the FTA, which is a favorable advancement for the sector in the middle of a tough couple of years that has actually seen scotch whisky face worldwide volatility and increasing expenses and policy here in your home.”