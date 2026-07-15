A couple of days stay before the release of the Ramayana trailer, and enjoyment is incredible. Today, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) passed the trailer and in this short article, Bollywood Hungama will share intriguing details about the exact same.

BREAKING: 4-minute-15-second-long trailer of Ramayana gone by CBFC with a’U’certificate

The CBFC passed the Ramayana trailer today, July 15, with a ‘U’ certificate. Because the movie’s release is more than 3 months away, lots of would presume that it’ll be a brief promotion, lasting less than 2 1/2 minutes or 3 minutes. That’s not the case. The run time of the trailer is a tremendous 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

The site of CBFC lists 2 entries for the Ramayana trailer. One is called ‘Trailer – Ramayana 3D’ and the other is called ‘Theatrical Trailer – Ramayana 3D’. The previous is 4 minutes and 15 seconds long, while the period of the latter is 4 minutes. It now stays to be seen which one drops digitally.

This will be the 3rd property that would be launched by the makers of RamayanaThe intro property was revealed in 2015 on July 3. Previously this year, on April 2, the makers presented the teaser called ‘Rama’ on the event of Hanuman Jayanti, concentrating on the protagonist of Lord Rama, played by Ranbir Kapoor. The ‘Rama’ property was 2 minutes and 38 seconds long and likewise got a ‘U’ certificate.

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. It is directed by Nitesh Tiwari of Dangal (2016) popularity and produced by Namit Malhotra. The music is made up by A R Rahman and Hans Zimmer. It’s a two-part legend with the very first part launching on Diwali 2026. When it comes to the 2nd part, it’ll show up on the cinema on Diwali 2027.

Check out: REALITY CHECK: Ramayana circulation rights offered to Karan Johar for Rs. 350 crores– Biggest of perpetuity, beating King

More Pages: Ramayana – Part: I Box Office Collection

Tags: CBFC, CBFC (Censor Board Of Film Certification), Censor, Censor Board of Film Certification, News, Ramayana, Ramayana Part: I, Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Trailer, Yash

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