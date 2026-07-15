Magnify Music Incubator Launches Artist Development Program for Emerging Tamil and Malayalam Artists

The not-for-profit’s brand-new AMI South effort intends to gear up indie artists from Tamil Nadu and Kerala with the abilities, networks and market gain access to required to construct sustainable professions.

As Tamil and Malayalam independent music continues to acquire larger acknowledgment throughout India’s music environment, Amplify Music Incubator (AMI) is broadening its artist advancement efforts with a brand-new effort focused solely on the area. The not-for-profit company has actually introduced AMI South, a program customized for emerging independent artists from Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

The effort is developed to assist artists develop sustainable professions by integrating innovative advancement with useful market understanding. Individuals will participate in 90-minute masterclasses covering subjects such as business of music, phase psychology and audience engagement, together with sessions on copyright, artist commitment, public relations and promos.

The program starts with a two-week online session, then moves into a 10-day residency in Goa, that includes a three-day songwriting camp and an efficiency improvement workshop, before concluding with ashowcase.

This year’s friend was picked through a closed hunting procedure for emerging Tamil and Malayalam singer-songwriters and manufacturers developing devoted fanbases within their particular areas. The picked artists consist of Ashwin Syam, Arjun Dev, Sahana Naresh, Goutham Vasu Venkatesan, Shakti Sivamani, Saras Menon, STIC, Vaasi, Simmo, Venom Miss, and Vaisakh Somanath.

Tanish Thakker, creator of AMI, stated in a declaration, “South India brings among the wealthiest musical heritages on the planet. The artists coming out of Tamil Nadu and Kerala today are bring that tradition forward with their own analysis and doing it at a level that can take a trip anywhere.” Thakker included that he hoped the program might bridge the space in between South India’s flourishing independent scene and the more comprehensive Indian music market.

The Amplify Music Incubator has actually formerly assisted artists such as Till Apes, Easy Wanderlings, RANJ x Clifr, Anoushka Maskey, Sudan, Abdon Mech, and Sheherazaad take their own courses in the market through its artist advancement programs.

The launch of AMI South likewise shows a wider push towards local artist advancement, as India’s independent music community progressively looks beyond metro-centric networks and English-language markets.