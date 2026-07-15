< div dir="auto"data-message-author-role="assistant"data-message-id ="5768c24a-4f0c-4fe6-9e93-2ec3d5ea1627"data-message-model-slug ="gpt-5-5"data-conversation-screenshot-content > The makers of Haiwaan have revealed the much-awaited first-look posters of the upcoming thriller, providing audiences their very first glance into the dark and suspense-filled world produced by well-known filmmaker Priyadarshan. Including Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in lead functions, the posters mean a gripping narrative loaded with secret, mental stress and an upsetting environment.

Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan bring dark thriller Haiwaan to life; initially watch out

Backed by KVN Productions and Thespian Films, the movie guarantees an extreme cinematic experience, with the very first appearance setting a chilling tone for what is anticipated to be among the most expected thrillers of 2026.

Apart from Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, Haiwaan Stars Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in critical functions, including to the movie’s ensemble cast.

Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller marks the coming together of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan on the cinema, raising expectations amongst fans excited to see the duo share screen area when again. The movie is anticipated to provide a suspense-driven story filled with dark styles and edge-of-the-seat minutes.

< p data-start ="1633" data-end ="1917" data-is-last-node data-is-only-node > < em data-start ="1633"data-end ="1642"> Haiwaan is produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films. The movie is set up for a theatrical release on 11 September 2026, with the makers intending to bring an extreme and immersive thriller to movie theater audiences.