Every Hint BTS Has Dropped About Their ‘Normal’ Music Video So Far

The upcoming ‘Arirang’ release utilizes guerrilla marketing and smart satire to check out life under an international microscopic lense.

BTS are constructing anticipation for the release of their “Normal” video one idea at a time.

The rollout started recently when the septet altered its Instagram profile photo to”LAMRON” and published a fixed picture of dark green movie strips highlighting the BTS members in random photos. The visual showed the word “LAMRON” with the caption “LAMRON: The Reel,” while each member upgraded their bios to check out “LAMRON.” It didn’t take long to find out that, spelt in reverse, LAMRON checks out NORMAL, a clear indicator that the B-side track from BTS’s 5th studio album Arirang had a video drop en route.

“Normal” has actually belonged to the Arirang discussion because the record dropped on March 20, 2026, with the band performing it on the Arirang World Tour. Rather of a normal idea picture or video teaser, the group’s company, Big Hit Music, chose for a various [analog] method to promote the video release.

The breadcrumbs kept coming. On Jul. 14, print advertisements appeared in U.S. day-to-day papers like the New York City Postincluding a front-page heading in all caps: “BTS MEMBERS SEEN IN BATHROOM AMID MYSTERIOUS LATE-NIGHT GATHERING”– accompanied by a red starburst declaring “SHOCKING PHOTO REVEALED.” The picture included group members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook in matches, standing with their backs turned versus urinals.

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The text inside additional exploded the story,”We’re not in a position to comment any more at this time,”before the advertisement insinuated the crucial line:”Some might question if this event was entirely regular (NORMAL).” The better stated, “More details will be exposed on July 17,” hinting at the video’s release date.

The project functions as a saucy piece of guerrilla marketing, obtaining the language of tabloid papers as a play on the media’s long-running fascination with BTS.

That duality is precisely what “Normal” has to do with: an all-English track that goes into life under a microscopic lense. In the chorus of its specific variation, Jungkook, Jimin, Jin, and V sing,”Kerosene, dopamine, chemical-induced/ Fantasy and popularity, yeah, the important things we select/ Show me dislike, reveal me like, make me bulletproof/ Yeah, we call this shit typical” Jimin’s opening verse concerns,”Will you color me red? Will you color me blue?/ Two sides of a coin, and they both ain’t real…”– a nod to the stress in between public image and personal life, and an indication of a more fully grown chapter for BTS. And the promo leans into that very same concept: a phony scandal in a phony tabloid to reveal a genuine tune about how mayhem and examination have actually ended up being “regular.” The “LAMRON” turn operate in a comparable vein: take something familiar, turn it around, and see what it truly states.

“Normal” is the 5th video from Arirangfollowing “Swim,” “2.0,” “Hooligan,” and “Merry Go Round,” and is anticipated to drop on Jul. 17 as teased in the advertisement.