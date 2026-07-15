Zareen Khan closes down paparazzo over unsuitable remark at occasion: “Hadd mein rehna”

Star Zareen Khan strongly called out a paparazzo for making an improper remark throughout a current public look, making it clear that such remarks would not be endured. The event unfolded while the starlet was going to a launch occasion, where she was seen providing the brand name’s newest garments collection.

Zareen Khan closes down paparazzo over improper remark at occasion: “Hadd mein rehna”

Throughout the occasion, Zareen presented for professional photographers while showcasing a denim coat and a gown from the recently revealed collection. The environment took an unpleasant turn when one of the professional photographers asked her to “try it on” in front of everybody present.

Captured off guard by the remark, the starlet selected not to overlook it and instantly dealt with the remark. Reacting securely, Zareen stated, “Tum logon ke saamne? Woh nahi ho raha (In front of all of you? That is not happening).”

She even more reprimanded the person for crossing the line and made her position crystal clear. Zareen included, “Faltugiri ki baatein mat karo mere saath (Don’t make such nonsense comments with me), because I am not the one who is going to take that s**t, okay? Hadd mein rehna, sab ke sab (All of you should stay within your limits).”

#ZareenKhan knocked the paparazzi after among them presumably asked her to “try the dress” in front of everybody at a Mumbai occasion. She instantly shut it down, stating, “Hadd mein rehna,” and made it clear she will not endure such remarks. Being a celeb does not imply somebody … pic.twitter.com/GsiIhprgnB — Anjali (@Vada_paaww) July 14, 2026

The starlet’ action has when again highlighted her zero-tolerance method towards rude behaviour. This is not the very first time Zareen has actually spoken up versus unsuitable conduct. In the past, she has actually openly dealt with online giants who flooded her social networks posts with offending remarks and objectionable emojis. Calling out such behaviour, the starlet questioned why ladies continue to go through degrading remarks on digital platforms. Her fans had actually rallied behind her at the time, praising her for facing online harassment rather of staying quiet.

On the expert front, Zareen Khan made her Bollywood launching opposite Salman Khan in Driftwhich presented her to audiences throughout the nation. She later on appeared in movies consisting of Housefull 2 Dislike Story 3 Aksar 2and 1921to name a few. Apart from her movie jobs, the starlet has actually likewise included in a number of music videos, continuing to keep a strong existence in the show business.

Her newest public reaction functions as yet another tip that stars are progressively picking to speak out versus unsuitable behaviour, whether it takes place online or personally.

Check out: EXCLUSIVE: Zareen Khan exposes her distinct long-flight hack; states, “I can sleep from liftoff to landing!”

Tags: Bollywood, remark, Harassment, Inappropriate, News, Paparazzi, Paparazzo, Remark, Social Media, Viral, Zareen Khan

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