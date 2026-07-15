Idhayam Murali OTT release date: Where and when will the Tamil romantic drama, including Fahadh Faasil’s cameo, stream online after theatrical run

Summary Atharvaa’s Idhayam Murali is presently running in theatres after its July 10 release, and audiences are now awaiting its OTT launching. While a main streaming date has actually not been revealed, reports recommend Netflix has actually obtained the movie’s digital rights. Here’s whatever we understand up until now about its anticipated OTT release, cast, story and team. Listen to this post in summed up format

Atharvaa’s Idhayam Murali OTT release

Atharvaa’s newest Tamil romantic drama Idhayam Murali has actually opened in theatres, and numerous spectators are now waiting to understand when the movie will make its method to OTT. The coming-of-age love, which launched on July 10, 2026, is presently running in movie theaters and has actually been drawing attention for its psychological story centred on one-sided love. While the theatrical run is still in progress, reports have actually currently indicated the platform where the movie is anticipated to stream after leaving theatres.

Idhayam Murali OTT release platform and anticipated streaming date

At present, Idhayam Murali is offered just in theatres. The makers have actually not revealed a digital release date yet as their focus stays on the movie’s ticket office run.

According to numerous media reports, Netflix has actually gotten the post-theatrical streaming rights for the movie. Neither the streaming platform nor the filmmakers have actually validated when the motion picture will premiere online.

If the movie follows the normal theatrical window embraced by current Tamil releases, audiences can anticipate its OTT launching just after its movie theater run concludes. Up until a main statement is made, audiences will need to await verification relating to the release date.

A coming-of-age love developed around one-sided love

Directed by debutant Aakash Baskaran, who has likewise co-written and produced the movie under the Dawn Pictures banner, Idhayam Murali informs the story of a boy whose life is formed by the feelings of one-sided love. The movie follows his journey through various phases of life while checking out relationships, relationship and household bonds.

Discussing the movie throughout its title launch occasion previously this year, Atharvaa discussed the psychological concept behind the story.

“To be honest, the joy, the sadness, the disappointment that one experiences in one-side love is much more significant than what one experiences in a double-side love relationship and is unforgettable in life. We wanted to showcase all this and dedicate a film to one-sided love.”

The star likewise clarified why the movie brings the title Idhayam Murali.

“We did not keep this title Idhayam Murali for the sake of my dad. In the film, I have an Idhayam Murali within me. I have a one-side love.”

The teaser launched before the movie’s launch revealed Atharvaa’s character living in the United States, where good friends describe him as “Idhayam Murali.” The story later on follows his return home for a household wedding event, where the psychological journey unfolds.

Idhayam Murali cast and team

The movie includes Atharvaa ahead function along with Kayadu Lohar and Preity Mukhundhan. The supporting cast consists of Natty Subramaniam, Ramki, Thaman S, Niharika NM, Rakshan, Dravid Selvam, Sudhakar and Pragya Nagra. Fahadh Faasil likewise appears in an unique cameo.

Apart from directing and co-writing the job, Aakash Baskaran has actually produced the movie under the Dawn Pictures banner. Thaman S has actually made up the music, while Manoj Paramahamsa and CH Sai have actually managed cinematography. Modifying has actually been done by Pradeep E. Ragav, with M.R. Karthik Rajkumar working as the production designer. The soundtrack has actually been launched under the Think Music label.