< period data-ua-type="1" onclick ="stpPgtnAndPrvntDefault(event)"> Pune: A six-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her mom, passed away after a PMPML bus ran over her on the service roadway of the Katraj-Dehu Road bypass in Punawale on Saturday early morning.The Ravet cops have actually signed up a case of triggering death by neglect versus the bus motorist. He has actually not yet been jailed.Cops sub-inspector Anil Tarfe of the Ravet cops stated the mishap took place around 11.15 am when Khushbu Bishnoi was returning home from school with her mom. They were taking a trip from Punawale towards Kiwale. The bus, which was bring school trainees, approached from the opposite instructions.“There was a truck parked along the service roadway. While surpassing the truck, the bus drifted onto the incorrect side of the roadway,” Tarfe stated, and included that the scooter brushed versus the rear side of the bus, triggering it to skid. The lady fell off the scooter and came under the rear wheels of the bus.“Her mom left unhurt as she fell on the opposite side,” the officer stated. The lady was required to a neighboring health center, where medical professionals stated her dead.“We have actually signed up a case versus the PMPML bus chauffeur. More examination is underway,” Tarfe included.