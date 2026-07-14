30 years after acquittal, Cal HC sends out ex-cop to 3-yr prison for bigamy, states paying settlement insufficient

Kolkata: Calcutta High Court has actually reversed a practically 30-year-old acquittal in a case of bigamy and directed a 75-year-old previous police officer to serve 3 years in jail and pay Rs 1 lakh as payment to his 2nd partner.The bench of justices Rajasekhar Mantha and Ananya Bandopadhyay, which provided the judgment on Friday, observed that the found guilty, Jibananda Chatterjee, might not leave jail time simply by paying settlement, provided the “major psychological and psychological chaos” he caused on the 2 ladies.The optimal penalty for the criminal activity is 10 years in prison, the bench lowered the period of jail time to 3 years, keeping in mind Chatterjee’s age.

The court directed the officer-in charge of Raghunathpur police headquarters in Purulia to take Jibananda into custody.Jibananda and Shasthi Chatterjee got wed on Aug 11, 1984. After marital relationship, Shasthi began sticking with her in-laws in Purulia, while Jibananda resided in Kolaghat in East Midnapore, where he was published.After duplicated demands, Jibananda lastly took Shasthi to Kolaghat. On reaching there, she discovered another lady, Madhabi Roy, and a kid living at her partner’s home.

Jibananda informed her that the lady was his coworker’s other half and the kid was theirs.After a couple of months, Shasthi came to understand that her spouse wed Madhabi under the Special Marriage Act in Jan 1983, more than one-and-a-half years before their marital relationship. She abandoned her partner and went back to her moms and dads’ home in Purulia in 1985.Shasthi lodged an authorities grievance versus her partner 5 years later on, on Jan 3, 1990.

The trial judge questioned the hold-up in submitting the problem and acquitted Jibananda on Dec 20, 1996. The judge likewise held that Shasthi stopped working to show the presence of her spouse’s very first marital relationship.Shasthi challenged the acquittal in Calcutta High Court in 1997. After 29 years, the department bench of justices Mantha and Bandopadhyay reversed the acquittal and criticised the trial judge’s “hypertechnical technique”.“It might take a great deal of guts and gumption for a girl in a semi-urban location to summon assistance and effort to submit a grievance of this nature,” the bench stated, while clarifying that the production of a copy of a marital relationship certificate released under the Special Marriage Act suffices evidence of the presence of the marital relationship.Mentioning that the very first marital relationship was “plainly” showed, the bench held Jibananda guilty under Section 495 of Indian Penal Code (bigamy). “The trial judge, while having actually copiously composed the judgment in his own handwriting, has actually regrettably misdirected himself while valuing the proof on record and the undeniable realities,” the bench stated.