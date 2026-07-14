New Google Pixel 11 renders reveal it in 3 colors

Google is revealing the Pixel 11 household on August 12, and we’ve currently seen the Pixel 11 in CAD-based renders a while back. Now, 3 brand-new renders have actually emerged apparently portraying the gadget in 3 various colors.

These have actually been discovered on Amazon as part of listings that seem placeholders or drafts for the upcoming gadget. The listings in concern are offered and delivered by Amazon itself and reveal as part of the Google Store on the platform.

< img alt ="Google Pixel 11 renders" width ="207" height ="207" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/google-pixel-11-new-renders/popup/-x207/gsmarena_001.jpg"> < img alt ="Google Pixel 11 renders"width ="207"height ="207"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/google-pixel-11-new-renders/popup/-x207/gsmarena_002.jpg"> < img alt ="Google Pixel 11 renders"width ="207"height ="207"src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/google-pixel-11-new-renders/popup/-x207/gsmarena_003.jpg">



Google Pixel 11 renders

The names of these colors do not rather match what has actually been dripped so far. They are called Obsidian, Hibiscus, and Pistachio in the titles of the listings. And yet, in the description of each listing, they are rather called Midnight, Fuchsia, and Moss- and those names do line up with previous leakages.

Anyhow, the style makes good sense, this is plainly a Pixel, so it stands to factor that it is certainly the Pixel 11 -Amazon is simply getting ready for the launch ahead of time. The listings consist of specifications like a 6.3-inch screen with 1080×2424 resolution, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone supposedly weighs 204g and has a 4,985 mAh battery. It’s priced at $899.

The Pixel 11, like the remainder of the household, ought to be powered by the Tensor G6 chipset, which is anticipated to be the very first mobile SoC to be made on TSMC’s 2nm procedure.

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