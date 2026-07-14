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Home Business Google Pixel 11 gadgets to have the very first 2nm mobile phone...

Google Pixel 11 gadgets to have the very first 2nm mobile phone SoC, brand-new modem

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According to a brand-new report from China, Google’s Tensor G6 chipset that will remain in the Pixel 11 series will be the very first mobile phone chip to utilize TSMC’s 2nm procedure, beating Qualcomm and its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6, MediaTek’s Dimensity 9600, and Apple’s A20 Pro to the punch.

This makes good sense as those 3 SoCs are just anticipated to be within gadgets that are going to be revealed in September, while Google has actually currently verified that it’s revealing the Pixel 11 household on August 12.

< img width ="1200" height ="675" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/google-tensor-g6-2nm-new-mediatek-modem/inline/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="Google Pixel 11 devices to have the first 2nm smartphone SoC, new modem">

An FCC declare the Pixel 11 Pro Fold has actually exposed what has actually been reported in the past, specifically that Google has actually eliminated Samsung’s Exynos Modem household for its next-gen Pixels in favor of MediaTek’s M90. This will support 5G accelerate to 12GBps, satellite connection, and double active 5G SIMs.

Ideally this indicates the Pixel 11 gadgets will improve and more dependable connection than their predecessors which depend on Samsung modems.

Source 1 (in Chinese)|Source 2

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