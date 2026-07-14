European Commission strategies to restrict kids’s access to social networks

The European Commission will propose brand-new guidelines restricting kids’s access to social networks throughout the EU later on this year, per Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The relocation follows suggestions from a skilled panel charged with finding methods to much better secure minors from online damages.

Under the suggestions, kids under 13 would just be permitted minimal, monitored access to social networks. Constraints would slowly reduce as they get older.

The panel likewise required platforms to show they’re safe for young users before approving gain access to, moving more obligation onto tech business instead of moms and dads.

< img width ="1200" height ="750" src ="https://fdn.gsmarena.com/imgroot/news/26/07/eu-social-media-ban-children/-1200/gsmarena_001.jpg" alt ="European Commission plans to limit children's access to social media">

The EU isn’t the very first to relocate this instructions. Australia ended up being the very first nation to implement an across the country restriction on social networks for kids under 16 in 2015, while France, Greece, and a number of other European nations have actually either authorized or are thinking about comparable age-based constraints. Outside Europe, federal governments in the UK, Canada, and in other places are likewise weighing harder guidelines focused on safeguarding kids online.

Von der Leyen stated the Commission will reveal its proposition after the summer season, with legislation anticipated to be provided throughout her State of the Union address in September.

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