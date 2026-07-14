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Cold water and air conditioner do not have infections. Why do you get aching throat if you consume ice water or sleep under Air conditioning? Medical professional discusses: ‘Cold water does not …’

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Business NewsMagazinesPanacheCold water and air conditioning do not have infections. Why do you get aching throat if you consume ice water or sleep under A/c? Physician describes:’Cold water does not …’

Cold water and a/c do not have infections. Why do you get aching throat if you consume ice water or sleep under Air conditioner? Physician describes:’Cold water does not … ‘

ET OnlineLast Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 03:03:00 AM IST

Run-through

While cold water and air conditioned space themselves do not consist of infections, what they do impact is our body immune system. Temperature level in the environment does have an effect on how our bodies respond to a viral attack or an infection.

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Why do we get aching throat when we oversleep an air conditioning space?

Why does sleeping in an air conditioned space or drinking cold water, set off an aching throat, if they are triggered by infections or germs? Requiring to X, internal medical specialist Dr Priyam Bordoloi described the phenomenon. He mentioned that by themselves, cold water and air conditioner does not have breathing infections. Temperature level turmoils does impact your body’s action to infections.

Direct exposure to icy beverages or really cold air from an a/c unit can activate an instant reaction in the throat. The small capillary lining the vocal cords narrow to minimize heat loss and aid preserve body temperature level. As flow reduces because location, less infection-fighting leukocyte reach the throat, momentarily decreasing the level of immune monitoring.

Ac system and fans likewise minimize humidity in the surrounding environment, which can dry the lining of the nose and throat. Under regular conditions, the wet mucous finish the breathing system serves as a protective barrier by trapping hazardous bacteria and particles before they can get into the body. When this layer loses wetness, its capability to obstruct pathogens ends up being less reliable, leaving the throat more vulnerable to inflammation and infection.

— DocPriyamMD (@DocPriyamMD)

Another essential medical reality is that the upper breathing system naturally consists of little numbers of germs and infections, even in healthy people. These bacteria typically exist together without triggering health problem since the body immune system constantly keeps them under control. When cold temperature levels and dryness momentarily compromise the throat’s natural protective systems, these microorganisms can recreate more rapidly and increase the probability of setting off an infection.

The bottom line is that taking in cold water or being exposed to cold air does not straight present infections into the body or develop an infection by itself. Rather, the mix of lower temperature levels and decreased wetness can quickly compromise the throat’s regional immune defenses, making it much easier for microbes that are currently present to increase and trigger signs such as an aching throat or breathing health problem.

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