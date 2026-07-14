Captured on Cam! Russian Helicopter Gun Goes Completely Rogue On Ground|ENJOY

Captured on Cam! Russian Helicopter Gun Goes Completely Rogue On Ground|VIEW|Image: X

A significantly crazy video has actually gone viral, recording a Russian anti-aircraft gunner losing control of a high-powered YakB-12.7 heavy gatling gun, developed to be fired from a helicopter however adjusted for ground usage. The credibility of the video has actually not been validated.

In the commonly shared video, the Russian soldier is revealed preparing yourself to fire the four-barrel YakB-12.7, which was installed on the ground instead of on the nose turret of a Soviet-era Mi-24 attack helicopter.

The weapon appears to wrench itself loose seconds after the trigger is pulled, swinging ferociously as soldiers run away for their lives. At the last 2nd, a soldier who was directly in the line of fire is seen responding and simply missing out on the handgun as it spins unpredictably.

The area and time of the video’s shooting, along with any injuries sustained, were not formally reported.

According to some social networks users, the occasion took place throughout a training session for a Russian mobile fire group that was designated to fight drones.

Since the YakB-12.7 is an aerial weapon created to be released from a helicopter, where its incredible recoil is taken in by an enormously enhanced airplane install, the video has actually produced a great deal of online debate.

The weapon appears to have actually been customized for usage as a ground-based anti-drone weapon in the video, highlighting the threats of turning such a powerful airplane weapon into a by hand run gadget.

The YakB-12.7 is a gas-powered, four-barrel Gatling-style gatling gun chambered for the 12.7108 mm round utilized in Soviet heavy gatling gun. It can fire 4,000 to 5,000 rounds per minute.

It was produced for the chin-mounted turret of the Mi-24 throughout the late Cold War and fed by an ammunition belt that held about 1,500 rounds.

The web’s response has actually been a mix of wonder and dark humour, with military lovers mentioning that attempting to hold down a helicopter-grade Gatling weapon on foot is a masterclass in what not to do.

One user referenced the 1985 disco struck by British band Dead or Alive, joking, “You Spin Me Right Round.”

Another user quipped, “Why would you stand right in front of a machine gun like you don’t know where you are… and then suddenly realise, ‘Oh, I’m standing in front of a machine gun.'”