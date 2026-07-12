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Home Business Marijuana Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Malkangiri

Marijuana Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Malkangiri

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19459014 19659001 < iframe src = width = 19459006 height = frameborder = permit = 19459009 allowfullscreen > 19459014 Marijuana Worth Rs 10 Crore Seized In Malkangiri #smugling #weeds #seized #malkangiri #otv #otvenglish #otvnews ——————————————————————————————————— OdishaTV is Odisha’s no 1 News Channel. OTV being the very first personal satellite television channel in Odisha brings the onus of charting a course that behoves its pioneering efforts. 19459022 Appropriately its charter goals are FREE, FAIR and UNBIASED. OTV provides reputable details throughout all platforms: TELEVISION, Internet and Mobile. 19659005 Stay tuned for all the breaking news! Go to Our Website https://odishatv.in/ 19459022 Android App: bit.ly/ OTVAndroidApp iOS App: http://bit.ly/OTViOSApp 19459022 Enjoy Live: http://live.odishatv.in/ 19459022 YouTube: https://goo.gl/Ehz6OP Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvnews OTV English Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/otvenglish 19459022 Telegram @otvtelegram @otvkhabar Twitter: https://twitter.com/otvnews 19459022 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/otvnews/ 19659007 #OTVNews #OdishaTV

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