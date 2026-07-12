‘Hanuman Ansh’ teaser OUT: Vishal Chaturvedi states movie is a spiritual journey motivated by Shri Neeb Karori Baba, watch

The teaser of Hanuman Ansh is out. Vishal Chaturvedi states the movie is not a biopic however a spiritual journey motivated by Shri Neeb Karori Baba’s life.



Hanuman Ansh: Shri Neeb Karori Baba Photograph: (Instagram/Swambhu Media Network (screengrab))

The teaser of Hanuman Ansh was revealed on Friday, using audiences a glance into a movie soaked in spirituality, dedication and human feelings. Composed and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, the upcoming film draws motivation from the life and mentors of Shri Neeb Karori Baba, however the filmmaker has actually worried that it is not a standard biographical drama.

Director Clarifies It Is Not a Conventional Biopic

Talking to ANI, Chaturvedi discussed the believed behind the movie’s title and its connection to the revered saint.

He stated, “I was really mindful about not utilizing his name straight. When I reached Neeb Karori town throughout my research study, individuals there informed me he was called ‘Anshik Hanuman’ or ‘Anshik Avatar’. ‘Hanuman Ansh’ is a conceptual name. I am not stating straight that Neeb Karori Baba was Hanuman Ansh. It is a story of a principle called ‘Hanuman Ansh’, which is based upon Neeb Karori Baba’s life.”

Years of Research Behind the Story

According to the filmmaker, Hanuman Ansh is the conclusion of years of research study and individual expedition. Chaturvedi exposed that he sought advice from books, sites and numerous people connected with the saint while performing substantial research study at locations connected to Neeb Karori Baba.

The product later on ended up being the structure for his book Divine Detour, which ultimately progressed into the movie script of the movie. The job marks the very first chapter of a spiritual trilogy influenced by Divine Detour.

Embed in the imaginary town of Anjanadri, the story supposedly follows Hanumanthu, a young kid whose look for the divine changes his understanding of faith and humankind.

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A Story of Service, Compassion and Faith

Chaturvedi has actually likewise made it clear that Hanuman Ansh is not centred on wonders alone. Rather, the movie looks for to check out styles of empathy, service and social modification through what he refers to as Maharaj Ji’s “Leelas”.

He thinks that music and storytelling can assist more youthful audiences get in touch with spirituality without jeopardizing the essence of the saint’s mentors.

Including Shobhina W Satyaa, Vihaan S Hegde, Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey, Hanuman Ansh is produced by Ragini S, Namrata G. Singh, Anupriya A. Nagar and Vishal Chaturvedi. The movie is slated for an all-India theatrical release on July 31.