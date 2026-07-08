GMG Reports Record Sales Orders for June 2026 of over A$ 400k

BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUS, July 7, 2026 – ACN Newswire – Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) (“GMG” or the “Company”is pleased to reveal that June 2026 represents a record month for sales orders gotten by the Company, with over A$ 400,000 in sales orders reserved throughout the month. The month was marked by broad client activity throughout domestic and global markets. These orders show growing need for the Company’s THERMAL-XR ® energy-saving finishing throughout the HVAC-R supplier and job activity and information centre sectors.

Craig Nicol, CEO & & Managing Director of the Company, commented: “June 2026 has been the strongest month for sales orders in GMG’s history, and we are proud of what the team has achieved – all in a single month – is a meaningful validation of our commercial strategy. We will continue to work hard to convert orders into revenue and long-term partnerships.”

Jack Perkowski, Chairman and Non-Executive Director of the Company, commented: “This is an encouraging result and reflects the effort that has gone into building GMG’s commercial foundation. A record month of sales orders, spanning multiple geographies and sectors, demonstrates that our products are gaining genuine traction in the market. We remain focused on building on this momentum and continuing to grow revenue from our energy savings solutions.”

About THERMAL-XR ®:

THERMAL-XR ® ENHANCE covering system is a distinct approach of enhancing the conductivity of rusty heat exchange surface areas and enhancing and keeping the efficiency of brand-new systems at peak levels. The procedure coats and secures heat exchange surface areas while enhancing and restoring the lost rusty thermal conductivity and increasing the heat transfer rate by leveraging the physics of GMG Graphene, leading to an effectiveness enhancement and a possible power decrease. THERMAL-XR ® ENHANCE is now patented for 20 years in Australia and is anticipated to be patented in other nations all over the world.

About GMG:

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology business that establishes, makes and offers energy-saving and energy-storage services, allowed by graphene produced through its internal production procedure. GMG utilizes its exclusive procedure to decay gas (i.e., methane) into its natural components – carbon (as graphene), hydrogen, and some recurring hydrocarbon gases. This procedure produces top quality, low-priced, scalable, tuneable, and low- to no-contaminant graphene ideal for usage in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company’s present focus is to de-risk and establish industrial scale-up abilities and to protect market applications. In the energy cost savings sector, GMG has actually at first concentrated on a graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and cooling (“HVAC-R”finish (or energy-saving finishing), which is now being marketed into other applications consisting of electronic heat sinks, commercial procedure plants, and information centres. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene lube additive concentrated on conserving liquid fuels, at first for diesel motor.

In the energy storage section, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial backing from the Australian Government, to advance R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries (“G+AI Batteries”. GMG has actually likewise established a graphene additive slurry focused on enhancing the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG’s 4 crucial organization goals are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production procedures

Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products

Establish Next-Generation Battery

Establish Supply Chain, Partners & & Project Execution Capability

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is specified in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts obligation for the adequacy or precision of this press release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release consists of specific declarations and info that might make up positive info within the significance of relevant Canadian and U.S. securities laws. Positive declarations connect to future occasions or future efficiency and show the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company relating to future occasions. Typically, positive declarations and info can be determined by the usage of positive terms such as “intends” “believes” “expects” or “anticipates”or variations of such words and expressions, or declarations that particular actions, occasions or outcomes “may” “could” “should” “would”or “will” “potentially” or “likely” happen. This info and these declarations, described herein as “forward-looking statements”are not historic truths, are made since the date of this press release and consist of, without constraint: GMG’s capability to please reserved orders, GMG’s objective to transform orders into profits and long-lasting collaborations, GMG’s expectations relating to ongoing industrial momentum, GMG’s objectives to establish industrial scale-up abilities, GMG’s focus in the energy cost savings sector, GMG’s objectives for using graphene lube additive on conserving liquid fuels, expectations for R&D and commercialisation of G+AI Batteries, GMG’s capability to enhance the efficiency of lithium-ion batteries and GMG’s crucial service goals.

The sales orders described in this press release represent orders gotten by the Company and do not make up an assurance of future profits. The Company does not supply positive assistance on future sales order volumes or earnings, and the record results attained in June 2026 must not be taken as a sign of lead to any future duration.

Such positive declarations are based upon a variety of presumptions of management. In addition, positive details includes a range of recognized and unidentified threats, unpredictabilities and other elements that might trigger the real strategies, intents, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments of GMG to be materially various from any future strategies, objectives, activities, outcomes, efficiency or accomplishments revealed or indicated by such positive declarations. Such threats consist of, without restriction, the danger aspects set out under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s yearly details kind dated November 4, 2025, offered for evaluation on the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

Management of the Company has actually tried to recognize essential elements that might trigger real outcomes to vary materially from those consisted of in positive declarations or positive details, there might be other aspects that trigger results not to be as expected, approximated or planned. There can be no guarantee that such declarations will show to be precise, as real outcomes and future occasions might vary materially from those expected in such declarations. Appropriately, readers must not position excessive reliance on positive declarations and positive details. Readers are warned that reliance on such details might not be suitable for other functions. The Company does not carry out to upgrade any positive declaration, positive info or monetary outlook that are included by referral herein, other than as needed by appropriate securities laws.

To see the source variation of this news release, please go to https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304227



Subject: Press release summary