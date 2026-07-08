Eromnet Obtains Singapore MPI License, Expanding Global Fintech Business

SINGAPORE, July 8, 2026 – (ACN Newswire) –Worldwide fintech business Eromnet revealed that it has actually gotten a Major Payment Institution (MPI) License from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

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The license was given on May 1, marking a considerable turning point in Eromnet’s international payments organization growth. The business thinks this accomplishment will work as a crucial juncture in reinforcing its existence in the worldwide payments market.

With the MPI License, Eromnet is now licensed to offer 3 regulated payment services in Singapore: Domestic Money Transfer Service, Cross-border Money Transfer Service, and Merchant Acquisition Service. Leveraging this license, the business prepares to accelerate its growth throughout Southeast Asia while additional enhancing its worldwide payment network through Singapore as a tactical local center.

Structure on business structure and market reliability protected through the MPI License, Eromnet likewise prepares to speed up the growth of its worldwide integrated payment platform, PayVerse. PayVerse supports international card payments, bank transfers, and more than 140 regional payment techniques worldwide, consisting of PayPal, Apple Pay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and ZaloPay. With the recently obtained license, services in Singapore are anticipated to get simpler access to a vast array of worldwide payment approaches through PayVerse. This is prepared for to boost payment benefit for both Korean organizations and customers engaging with Singapore, while likewise enhancing cross-border payment connection and broadening Eromnet’s worldwide payment service.

Following its development in Singapore, Eromnet is likewise accelerating its growth into the Japanese market. The business prepares to develop Singapore and Japan as 2 crucial tactical centers linking significant Asian markets through a thorough international payment network. Through this technique, Eromnet intends to additional broaden its service footprint and position PayVerse as a leading integrated payment platform linking services and customers worldwide.

Social Links

Blog site: https://blog.naver.com/payverse

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/eromnet

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/eromnet_global

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Gs6KIRDM2yTayXS8rnnDA

Media contact

Brand name: Eromnet

Contact: Hanmin Yoo

Site: https://www.eromnet.com



Subject: Press release summary