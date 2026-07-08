Trump calls Congress to prioritise ‘Reconciliation 3.0’ with $350 bln defence fund, says Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called on Congressional leaders to make the passage of ‘Reconciliation 3.0’ their top priority when lawmakers return to session, seeking $350 billion in defence funding alongside the proposed “Save America Act.”

In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the US military is at its strongest, citing record recruitment and high morale. He said the additional defence funding and the Save America Act should be moved swiftly through Congress, adding that the measures are necessary to maintain America’s military strength and safeguard the country for future generations.

Also read: NATO allies seek to win over Trump after Iran ire as US Prez heads to Turkey

“The United States Military has never been stronger, or more powerful. No other Nation can do what we do (It’s not even close! ). This year we set even more Historic Recruiting Records, months ahead of schedule. Morale has never been higher,” he said.

“Our Military’s unmatched power was on full display during our Celebration of 250 Years of American Independence and, like our Country, the WAR DEPARTMENT has never been “HOTTER.” We need to keep it that way, which is why, when Congress returns, we must pass Reconciliation 3.0, with 350 Billion Dollars for Defense, plus THE SAVE AMERICA ACT! I am calling on House and Senate Leadership to make this their Number One Priority, and ensure that 350 Billion Dollars in Recon 3.0 moves out of the Budget Committee as soon as Congress is back in session.”

“The Save America Act, which everyone is asking for, paired with the full funding of our Great Department of War, can be passed very quickly, ensuring that the United States of America stays FREE for Generations to come,” Trump wrote.

Earlier in June, Semafor reported that Trump’s demand for a third party-line spending bill, including $350 billion for defense spending and voter ID requirements, is not landing on Capitol Hill.

“A 3.0 is not something that I see in the cards,” Senator Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, told Semafor. “If the vote were right now, I’d say I don’t know where you’re going to be able to find” 50 votes.