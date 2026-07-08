AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 allotment result out today, candidates can download seat letter at apsbtet.ap.gov.in

AP POLYCET 2026 allotment order download begins, candidates must complete reporting by July 11

AP POLYCET 2026 seat allotment: The AP POLYCET 2026 Round 1 seat allotment result will be released today, July 7, 2026, by the Department of Technical Education, Andhra Pradesh. Candidates who completed the counselling process can check their allotment status on the official AP POLYCET counselling portal after activation of the result link.The exact release time has not been confirmed officially. Education portals have indicated that the allotment result may be available by 6:00 PM or during usual release periods before 11:00 AM or after 3:00 PM. Candidates must use their login credentials to access the allotment order.

Round 1 seat allotment process and reporting schedule



Candidates can download the allotment order by visiting the official AP POLYCET Portal and clicking the link titled “AP POLYCET 2026 Seat Allotment for Round 1”.

Students must enter their Hall Ticket Number, ICR Form Number or Password, and Date of Birth. Mobile OTP verification may be required during the login process. An online allotment fee of around ?800 must be paid to unlock the document.Students allotted diploma seats must complete online self-reporting and physical college reporting from July 8 to July 11, 2026. Polytechnic classwork will begin from July 8, 2026.

The last date for college reporting is July 11, 2026. Failure to report within the deadline will lead to automatic cancellation of the allotted seat.

Documents required for college reporting



Candidates must carry original documents and photocopies while reporting to their allotted institutions. The required documents include the printed AP POLYCET 2026 Allotment Order, AP POLYCET 2026 Hall Ticket and Rank Card, Class 10th (SSC) Marks Memo or equivalent, Study or Bonafide Certificates from Class 4th to 10th, Transfer Certificate, and Caste, Income or EWS Certificates, if applicable.

Counselling statistics and seat availability



According to official SBTET data, AP POLYCET 2026 recorded 1,77,581 registered candidates, marking the highest participation in the examination’s history. A total of 1,63,008 students appeared, while 1,48,950 candidates qualified. The overall pass percentage was 91.37%. Girls recorded a pass percentage of 93.57%, while boys secured 89.88%.Alluri Sitharama Raju district recorded the highest pass rate at 99.11%, followed by Polavaram at 95.46% and Prakasam at 94.72%.

More than 84,000 diploma seats are available across 265 polytechnic colleges in Andhra Pradesh. The counselling processing fee for accessing the allotment order is around ?800.

Expected cutoff ranks and reservation details



SBTET estimates that OC candidates seeking Computer Science and IT seats in top government colleges may have closing ranks between 1,750 and 6,000. BC candidates may have closing ranks ranging from 4,500 to 24,000 depending on sub-groups, with 29% reserved seats. SC candidates may have closing ranks between 32,000 and 90,000 or above, with no minimum qualifying mark threshold.