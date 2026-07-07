Vehicle driver eliminated by speeding cars and truck on ECR near Chennai

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A 28-year-old vehicle motorist was jailed after he fatally tore down a two-wheeler rider on ECR near Neelankarai on Monday (July 6, 2026) night.

City Traffic cops stated K. Raju (45) was a citizen of Rajendra Nagar 5th cross street in Neelankarai. He, in addition to his other half Devi, had actually gone to a medical store situated on the ECR on Monday night in a two-wheeler and were returning home when a speeding vehicle driven by S. Sasikumar, a citizen of Ayanavaram, struck their automobile.

In the mishap, Raju sustained extreme head injury and passed away on the area. Adyar Traffic examination authorities, on looking out, sent out the body to Government Royapettah Hospital for post-mortem. The victim’s better half was likewise confessed to the exact same healthcare facility.

Later on, a group of homeowners required to streets to oppose highlighting the a number of mishaps triggered due to speeding automobiles and requiring the arrest of the chauffeur.