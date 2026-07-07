Adidas introduces TRIONDA main match ball for 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final and last

Adidas exposed the TRIONDA FINAL, the main match ball for the semi-finals, the third-place play-off and last of the FIFA World Cup 26. It has actually been created to raise the most significant minutes in global football. < source media ="(min-width:768px)" alt ="Lionel Messi and so many others so far have been good with TRIONDA. (Adidas India)" > < img src ="https://www.hindustantimes.com/ht-img/img/2026/07/06/400x225/ball_1783353827649_1783353842604_93f6852c-d0a5-464a-a929-1d1750b1d626.jpeg"alt ="Lionel Messi and so many others so far have been good with TRIONDA. (Adidas India)"title ="Lionel Messi and so many others so far have been good with TRIONDA. (Adidas India)"width ="360"height ="202"loading ="eager"> Lionel Messi therefore lots of others up until now have actually been great with TRIONDA.(Adidas India)

Structure on the TRIONDA Official Match Ball revealed in October 2025, TRIONDA FINAL develops the style while keeping the exact same performance-driven building. For the very first time in FIFA World Cup history, adidas moves beyond a standard colour upgrade, presenting a devoted style that shows the magnitude of the competition’s closing matches.

The style of TRIONDA FINAL is influenced by the journey towards football’s supreme reward. A premium gold surface recommendations the FIFA World Cup prize, set versus a black base to raise the ball’s feel and look, producing a strong and refined visual identity for the lasts of the competitors. This is matched by vibrant accents of pink and red, injecting energy into the style while producing a visual link to the shoes endured pitch.

TRIONDA FINAL commemorates the host cities of the competition’s definitive matches through a strong typographic method incorporated straight into the panel graphics. The 4 last host cities – Dallas, Atlanta, Miami and New York, New Jersey– are plainly included within the primary stopping of the style, while the staying host cities are included within the triangular graphic aspects, producing a layered storytelling method throughout the surface area of the ball.

The ball maintains the exact same four-panel building, panel shape and surface area structure as TRIONDA, making sure similar efficiency on the pitch from the opening match through to the last whistle of the competition. From an efficiency viewpoint, the building and construction includes deliberately deep joints and tactically positioned surface area textures, which support optimum aerodynamics and flight stability. The TRIONDA FINAL likewise includes the most recent development of adidas Connected Ball Technology, providing accurate ball information in genuine time to support much faster decision-making by match authorities and improve insights into the video game.

The TRIONDA FINAL Official Match Ball is priced at INR 14,999 and is offered to buy from today in adidas retail and picked sellers, and online.

(This is a news release from Adidas India)